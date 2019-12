IN ANSON, Saturday at 3:22 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on River Road.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 2:30 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Harmony Road.

2:56 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Harmony Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

11:19 a.m., a well-being check was made on Melville Street and Western Avenue.

12:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

2:30 pm., a well-being check was made on Capitol Street.

2:31 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Anthony Avenue.

5:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Whitten Road.

5:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Whitten Road.

8:08 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

Sunday at 12:23 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Saturday at 11:59 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 6:10 p.m., an assault was reported on Police Plaza.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 7:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

7:24 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.

9:15 a.m., vandalism was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

9:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

Sunday at 8:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN JAY, Saturday at 2:39 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Jewell Street.

8:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cross Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 2:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 2:12 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Weston Avenue.

3:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.

5:33 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 8:51 a.m., a well-being check was made on Beach Road.

2:43 p.m., a well-being check was made on Maple Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 5:04 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.

12 p.m., fraud was reported on North Riverside Drive.

3:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Street.

5:03 p.m., a robbery was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive Plaza.

8:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennebec Street.

10:16 p.m., an assault was reported on College Avenue.

Sunday at 12:16 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Winter Street.

1:12 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hillside Avenue.

2:16 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Main Street.

4:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 6:24 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hanson Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:15 a.m., Okong A. Akol, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on the charge of a domestic violence assault following a report of a domestic disturbance on Washington Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 1:30 p.m., James Laurent, 40, of Cambridge, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:01 a.m., Jujay Santiago, 21, of Elm Street, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and fighting following a report of a domestic dispute on Hillside Avenue.

