FARMINGTON —A Chester Greenwood Day luncheon will take place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Saturday, Dec.7, at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church on Academy Street.

Chowder and soup and homemade gingerbread with whipped cream will be available.

Along with the luncheon, church members are busy baking cookies for the annual cookie walk which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Those who attend can buy different sized cans for $3, $6 or $9 and fill it with a variety of homemade cookies.

Candy, fudge and popcorn balls also will be available to purchase, and a white elephant table can be found in Fellowship Hall.

Lunch tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for children 5 and younger

For more information, contact Ann Bryant at 778-4166 or [email protected].

