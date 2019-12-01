AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Nov. 21-26, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Devin W. Beals, 32, of Hollis, on May 11, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Tyler Steven Beck, 32, of Wayne, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident May 18, 2019, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Joshua M. Bilodeau, 27, of Waterville, on May 12, 2019, in Waterville: violating condition of release, four-day Department of Corrections sentence; three counts aggravated trafficking in schedule W drug, May 12, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs May 29, 2019, in Waterville, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but two years six months suspended, two-year probation.

David Brewer, 19, of Augusta, attaching false plates Oct. 8, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

Joseph R. Brooke, 41, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Oct. 16, 2019, in Augusta, $50 fine.

Brandon L. Calden, 26, of Augusta, operating under the influence March 11, 2019, in Augusta, $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three year license and registration suspension. Domestic violence criminal threatening on Aug. 18, 2019, in Augusta: three-year jail sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation; domestic violence assault, six-month jail sentence; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 17, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Brian J. Coutu, 30, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 30, 2019, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence. On Nov. 21, 2019, in Augusta: violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence; assault, six month jail sentence; criminal mischief, $300 fine, six-month jail sentence; criminal mischief, six-month jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, six month jail sentence.

Dennis Dacus, 51, of Winslow, on July 26, 2019, in Vassalboro: disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, $500 fine; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Donald Decker, 20, of Vassalboro, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Oct. 21, 2019, in Augusta, $400 fine.

Rudger Ellis, 26, of Pittston, domestic violence assault Sept. 7, 2019, in Farmington, dismissed.

Donald Paul Fencik, 69, of Waterville, drinking in public June 17, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 16, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Ryan J. Fortin, 36, of Winslow, on June 21, 2019, in Winslow: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; endangering the welfare of a child, 96-hour jail sentence; operation of a defective vehicle, dismissed. Violating condition of release Oct. 16, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Shayaquon L. Gaskins, 19, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Aug. 4, 2019, in Augusta: burglary, 12-month Department of Corrections sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 12-month Department of Corrections sentence; burglary of a motor vehicle, six-month jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, six-month jail sentence; burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized use of property and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, all dismissed.

Donovan Gilbert, 24, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Oct. 2, 2019, in Augusta, $50 fine.

Melvin J. Gleason, 70, of Pittston, passing stopped school bus Jan. 30, 2019, in Randolph, dismissed.

Casey Glidden, 38, of Vassalboro, failure to register vehicle Oct. 13, 2019, in Augusta, $50 fine.

Alivia Gordon, 21, of Waterville, on Nov. 22, 2019, in Waterville: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence.

John A. Gosselin, 58, of Orrington, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 27, 2018, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Amy J. Greenlaw, 39, of Augusta, domestic violence assault May 25, 2019, in Augusta, 180-day jail sentence, one-year probation. Unsworn falsification on Oct. 2, 2019, in Augusta: seven-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence; false public alarm or report, dismissed.

Joseph Hutchings, 37, of Auburn, on Nov. 4, 2019, in Readfield: domestic violence assault, 180-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, one-year probation; domestic violence criminal threatening, 48-hour jail sentence. On Nov. 22, 2019, in Gardiner: violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Michelle Lee Hutchins, 41, of Norridgewock, on Oct. 22, 2019, in Augusta: operating vehicle without license, $100 fine; violating condition of release, $100 fine.

Joseph Johnson, 41, of Augusta, assault Feb. 12, 2019, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 21, 2019, both in Augusta, dismissed. Disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place, March 30, 2019, in Augusta, 24-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release and criminal trespass Sept. 25, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed. On Oct. 11, 2019, in Augusta: criminal trespass, 72-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 72-hour jail sentence.

Joan Marie Laflamme, 62, of Augusta, operating under the influence Oct. 1, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Alexander Lane, 29, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 29, 2019, in Waterville, eight-month jail sentence.

Eric Mackey, 33, of Randolph, criminal trespass June 28, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Paula Magee, 66, of Chelsea, failure to stop, remain, provide information Sept. 24, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Tyla M. Maxim, 36, of Augusta, attaching false plates Oct. 16, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Lois E. McLaughlin, 58, of Pittston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 1, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Jason Meader, 52, of North Vassalboro, violating condition of release Oct. 27, 2019, in Vassalboro, seven-day jail sentence.

Jacob J. Mosier, 39, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Oct. 17, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Malik Mousier, 25, of Augusta, depositing matter on streets, sidewalk or public Aug. 23, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jose C. Munoz, 52, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, commercial vehicle rule violation: property vehicle 14 hour rule Sept. 5, 2019, in Sidney, $250 fine.

Stephen J. Nirza, 27, of Augusta, allowing dog to be at large Oct. 11, 2019, in Augusta, $50 fine.

Guzman Oswaldo Ochoa, 27, of Staten Island, New York, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation with false duty status July 31, 2019, in Sidney, $500 fine.

Brian J. Parlin, 29, of Madison, place bait to entice deer Sept. 5, 2019, in Oakland, $200 fine.

Andrew J. Rice, 59, of Winslow, operating under the influence March 16, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release July 6, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Richard J. Roberge, 36, of Winslow, violating condition of release June 20, 2019, in Waterville, six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Oct. 26, 2019, in Winslow, 19-day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, Aug. 15, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Jacob L. Swan, 34, of Vassalboro, failure to register vehicle Oct. 15, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kasey Toothaker, 31, of Augusta, criminal mischief March 23, 2018, in Augusta, 24-hour jail sentence.

Cassie O. Veader, 33, of Augusta, attaching false plates Oct. 17, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Allison S. Visvader, 29, of Augusta, on July 20, 2019, in Augusta: operating under the influence, $750 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Lori Whitney, 53, of Sidney, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 25, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Anthony J. Williams, 35, of Augusta, on Nov. 25, 2019, in Augusta: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 14-day jail sentence; criminal mischief, 14-day jail sentence.

Skylar M. Woods, 20, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order Nov. 22, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Elijah S. Yeaton, 26, of Augusta, onJuly 27, 2019, in Augusta: domestic violence assault , 364-day jail sentence all but 120 days suspended, one-year probation; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

