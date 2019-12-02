IN ALBION, Sunday at 9:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bog Road.
IN ANSON, Sunday at 3:13 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on River Road.
Monday at 1:01 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Second Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.
1:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.
4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.
5:12 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Summer Street.
8:27 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Eastern Avenue.
10:16 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Melville Street.
Monday at 3:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
3:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.
IN BENTON, Sunday at 10:12 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Bangor Road.
5:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Benton Road.
6:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Neck Road.
IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 2:35 p.m., an assault was reported on Spurwink Drive.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 10:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.
8:22 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.
11:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ohio Hill Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 8:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Porter Hill Road.
1:35 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on South Street at the University of Maine.
1:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Fyfe Road.
5:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Lucy Knowles Road.
5:54 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Holley Road.
6:38 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
9:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Street and Quebec Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Green Street.
4:16 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Highland Avenue.
Thursday at 2:40 a.m., suspicious activity was on Brunswick Avenue.
3:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
4:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Deane Street.
8:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Church Street.
11:05 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Winter Street.
3:49 p.m., theft was reported on Lincoln Avenue.
Saturday at 6:52 a.m., a burglary was reported on Green Street.
4:10 p.m., an animal probably was reported on West Street.
Sunday at 8:07 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Water Street.
8:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Hill Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 11:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilder Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 3:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Richmond Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.
10:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.
Monday, 8:42 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 1:45 p.m., a car accident was reported on Western Avenue.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 6:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ryan Court.
IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 7:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN ROME, Friday at 2:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported no North Pond Road.
IN SIDNEY, Friday at 11:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West River Road.
Saturday at 10:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Parker Way
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:49 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.
2:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on East Street.
2:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
2:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Research Drive.
3:34 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on St. Mark Street.
8:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN STARKS, Sunday at 12:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industry Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 3:33 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Weeks Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
2:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carver Street.
4:40 p.m., theft was reported on Sherwin Street.
9:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
10:01 p.m., a burglary was reported on Carver Street.
Monday, 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Concourse.
IN WAYNE, Saturday at 3:19 p.m., theft was reported on David Point Road.
5:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old North Wayne Road.
IN WILTON, Monday at 12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on US Route 2 East.
7:14 a.m., a missing person was reported on Village View Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 1:52 p.m., Kenneth Bruning, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Luis Ruiz Gonzalez, 27, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
6:18 p.m., Scott Thomas Martin, 44, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 5:18 p.m., Benjamin W. Rice, 35, of Berwick, New Hampshire, was arrested on a warrant following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.
10:27 p.m., Tyler E. Tabb, 27, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle accident on Highland Avenue.
Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Lee A. Reynolds, 32, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.
Saturday at 12:59 p.m., Ellen M. Boyer, 48, of Minot, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop on Maine Avenue.
12:23 p.m., Timothy F. Bragg, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines following a motor vehicle stop at the Gardiner Waterfront.
Sunday at 9:33 a.m., Lee A. Hunter, 34, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of theft of property valued at less than $500 and violating conditions of release following a report of theft at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.
IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 12:34 a.m., Clinton D. Hayward, 44, of China, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing on West River Road.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1:13 a.m., Jose Victor Gonzalez, 30, of Embden, was arrested on charges of criminal speeding, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension.
8:08 p.m., James Ardien Williams, 38, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 7:22 p.m., Heather L. Spaulding, 34, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:15 p.m., Robert Williamson, 61, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of assault.
SUMMONSES
IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 7:11 p.m., Lisa L. Brown, 56, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with suspended or revoked driver’s license following a motor vehicle stop on Togus Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:21 p.m., Morgan N. Levasseur, 22, of Bath, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop on Central Street.
Saturday at 3:30 p.m., Dana I. Whitmore, 43, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of terrorizing following an incident at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.
4:26 p.m., Darrell R. Wilson, 39, of Pittston, was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop on Maine Avenue.
IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 10:26 p.m., Samuel R. Vigue, 24, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.
IN VIENNA, Friday at 8:07 p.m., Richard J. Woodard, 67, of Chesterville, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident following a reported accident on Stream Road.
