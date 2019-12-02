IN ALBION, Sunday at 9:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bog Road.

IN ANSON, Sunday at 3:13 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on River Road.

Monday at 1:01 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Second Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.

1:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

4:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.

5:12 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Summer Street.

8:27 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:16 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Melville Street.

Monday at 3:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

3:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 10:12 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Bangor Road.

5:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Benton Road.

6:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Neck Road.

IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 2:35 p.m., an assault was reported on Spurwink Drive.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 10:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

8:22 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

11:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 8:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Porter Hill Road.

1:35 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on South Street at the University of Maine.

1:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Fyfe Road.

5:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Lucy Knowles Road.

5:54 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Holley Road.

6:38 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

9:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Street and Quebec Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Green Street.

4:16 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Highland Avenue.

Thursday at 2:40 a.m., suspicious activity was on Brunswick Avenue.

3:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

4:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Deane Street.

8:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Church Street.

11:05 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Winter Street.

3:49 p.m., theft was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

Saturday at 6:52 a.m., a burglary was reported on Green Street.

4:10 p.m., an animal probably was reported on West Street.

Sunday at 8:07 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Water Street.

8:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Hill Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 11:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilder Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 3:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Richmond Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

10:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

Monday, 8:42 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 1:45 p.m., a car accident was reported on Western Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 6:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ryan Court.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 7:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN ROME, Friday at 2:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported no North Pond Road.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 11:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West River Road.

Saturday at 10:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Parker Way

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:49 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on East Street.

2:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Research Drive.

3:34 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on St. Mark Street.

8:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN STARKS, Sunday at 12:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industry Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 3:33 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Weeks Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:03 a.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

2:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carver Street.

4:40 p.m., theft was reported on Sherwin Street.

9:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:01 p.m., a burglary was reported on Carver Street.

Monday, 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Concourse.

IN WAYNE, Saturday at 3:19 p.m., theft was reported on David Point Road.

5:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old North Wayne Road.

IN WILTON, Monday at 12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on US Route 2 East.

7:14 a.m., a missing person was reported on Village View Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 1:52 p.m., Kenneth Bruning, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Luis Ruiz Gonzalez, 27, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested as a fugitive from justice.

6:18 p.m., Scott Thomas Martin, 44, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 5:18 p.m., Benjamin W. Rice, 35, of Berwick, New Hampshire, was arrested on a warrant following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

10:27 p.m., Tyler E. Tabb, 27, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle accident on Highland Avenue.

Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Lee A. Reynolds, 32, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

Saturday at 12:59 p.m., Ellen M. Boyer, 48, of Minot, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop on Maine Avenue.

12:23 p.m., Timothy F. Bragg, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines following a motor vehicle stop at the Gardiner Waterfront.

Sunday at 9:33 a.m., Lee A. Hunter, 34, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of theft of property valued at less than $500 and violating conditions of release following a report of theft at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 12:34 a.m., Clinton D. Hayward, 44, of China, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing on West River Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1:13 a.m., Jose Victor Gonzalez, 30, of Embden, was arrested on charges of criminal speeding, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension.

8:08 p.m., James Ardien Williams, 38, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 7:22 p.m., Heather L. Spaulding, 34, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:15 p.m., Robert Williamson, 61, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of assault.

SUMMONSES

IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 7:11 p.m., Lisa L. Brown, 56, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with suspended or revoked driver’s license following a motor vehicle stop on Togus Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:21 p.m., Morgan N. Levasseur, 22, of Bath, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop on Central Street.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m., Dana I. Whitmore, 43, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of terrorizing following an incident at Hannaford on Maine Avenue.

4:26 p.m., Darrell R. Wilson, 39, of Pittston, was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration following a motor vehicle stop on Maine Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 10:26 p.m., Samuel R. Vigue, 24, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.

IN VIENNA, Friday at 8:07 p.m., Richard J. Woodard, 67, of Chesterville, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident following a reported accident on Stream Road.

