Motorists in the Augusta and Waterville areas should expect slippery commutes and delays Tuesday morning as a snowstorm moves through the region.

An estimated 5 to 7 inches of snow is expected to accumulate in central Maine between 1 a.m. and noon on Tuesday, according to Andy Pohl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray. The peak of the storm — a nor’easter that’s predicted to bring more than a foot of snow to southern areas of the Northeast — is set to hit the central Maine region right during the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to Pohl.

“The heaviest hours of snowfall are expected to be between 6 a.m., to 9 a..m, so the morning commute is going to be a bit of a mess,” Pohl said.

Pohl said that Tuesday’s snow is expected to be “a bit heavier than normal” with temperatures around 26 degrees and winds gusting from 20 to 25 mph.

Related Check here for storm closings and delays

Some organizations on Monday were already announcing cancellations and postponements ahead of the storm. Schools, meanwhile, were taking a wait-and-see approach.

According to Eric Haley, superintendent for Waterville Public Schools, the district would wait until early Tuesday morning to determine whether it will close for the day. Haley said school closings depend on how fast the snow falls and how fast the public works department can plow the streets.

The impending snowfall hasn’t phased Greg Dore, road commissioner for the Skowhegan Highway Department, who said Tuesday will be “just another day.”

“Right now we’re going through all the equipment, treating the salt and getting it stock piled — it’s just another day here,” Dore said Monday morning. “It should be a little easier, though, because it looks like this one is going to be all snow, unlike the last storm, which was a wintry mix.”

Plows in the Skowhegan area are set to hit the streets around 3:30 a.m., according to Dore.

Officials from the Augusta and Waterville public works departments also reported being ready for the snowfall.

“We’re doing the normal preparations, mixing salt and sand and loading the trucks; this should be a pretty routine storm for us,” said Mark Turner, director of Waterville Public Works.

“We went out this morning and treated a few roads to prepare, so now we’re loading our trucks and we have a crew ready to come in tonight and into tomorrow morning,” said Lesley Jones, director of Augusta Public Works.

Plows in Augusta and Waterville will roll out during the early morning hours on Tuesday but Jones and Turner both said the exact timing depends on the progression of the storm.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Southern Maine sees a messy Monday morning, all of Maine gets snow Tuesday

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: