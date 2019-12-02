SALES

Patriot Acura Realty LLC purchased 16 acres of commercial land at Exit 42 Haigis Parkway, Scarborough. Jerry Applebee, Applebee Commercial; Tom Dunham, NAI The Dunham Group.

5 Spring Hill Drive, LLC purchased a 5,000-square-foot industrial building at 57 Industrial Way, Unit 2, Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR and Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Jay Ganesh LLC purchased a 5,000-square-foot retail building at 894 Main St., Westbrook. Craig Church, KW Commercial|Magnusson Balfour; Peter Mason, PO-GO Realty.

Heritage Place LLC purchased an 8,395-square-foot office building at 9 Beech St., Stevens Commons, Hallowell. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour; Harrison Wolfington, Laflin & Wolfington.

Serenity Springs LLC purchased a 46-acre mobile home park at 1-29 Caswell Rd., Windsor. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour; Kevin Fletcher, KW Commercial Greater Portland.

47 Spring Hill Road, LLC purchased a 17,348-square-foot industrial building at 47 Spring Hill Rd, Saco. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

RR Company of America, LLC purchased an 11,621-square-foot retail building at 422 Wilson St., Brewer. TC Haffenreffer and Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Jeff Maza, Cushman & Wakefield.

TruNorth Investments, LLC purchased a 12-unit multi-family at 100-104 Summer St., Biddeford. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; David Trottier, Realty Sales.

Elemental LLC purchased a 2,660-square-foot office building at 989 Brighton Ave., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; Donna Galluzzo and Jeff Mateja, Keller Williams Realty.

Salam Hashiem purchased a 3-unit multi-family at 19 Victory Ave., Biddeford. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Alexcia Smith, Coldwell Banker.

Evergreen, LLC purchased a 4,754-square foot office building at 484 Main St., Lewiston. Mark Sandler, Compass Commercial Brokers; Chris Paszyc, The Boulos Company.

SISU, LLC has sold 10 Exchange St., Unit 310, Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; Brenda Cerino, Town & Shore.

Central Street Studios purchased a ±8,648-square-foot office building at 28 Research Dr., Skowhegan. Jessica Estes and Derek Miller, The Boulos Company.

Pratt Abbott Cleaners purchased a ±5,028-square-foot office building at 342 US Route 1, Falmouth. Craig Young, CCIM and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Greg Hastings, NAI The Dunham Group.

A & S Properties LLC purchased ±2.1 acres of land at 356 US Route 1, Falmouth. Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.

LEASES, OFFICE

Sun Life Financial has leased 76,785 square feet of office space at 58 Fore St., Portland. Jim Harnden, Harnden Commercial; Alina Szpir, Cushman & Wakefield; Charles Day, Porta & Co.

United Way of Greater Portland leased ±10,600 square feet of office space at 550 Forest Ave., Portland. Katie Millett, Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Alere Scarborough, Inc. leased 17,475 square feet of office space at 6 Lincoln Ave., Scarborough. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Certify, Inc. renewed their lease of 12,671 square feet of office space at One Monument Sq., Floor 3, Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Drew Sigfridson, The Boulos Company.

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors renewed their lease of 2,526 square feet of office space at 2 Monument Sq., Portland. Katie Millett and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

TMT Portland, LLC leased 1,800 square feet of office space at 24 Bridgton Rd., Westbrook. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Safe Residential Care leased 4,059 square feet of office space at 161 John Roberts Rd, South Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Therapy For the People leased 1,886 square feet of office space at 57 Exchange St., Portland. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Hobson and Co. leased 1300 square feet of office space at 2 Main St., Bldg. 17, Ste. 215, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Citrine CBD, LLC leased 575 square feet of office space at 2 Main St., Bldg. 17, Ste. 225, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

A confidential tenant has leased 3,316 square feet of office space at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Survey Engineering Resources LLC leased 3,500 square feet of office space at 865 Spring St., Westbrook. Joe Malone, CCIM and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

PE Stamps leased 1,830 square feet of office space at 94 Main St., Gorham. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Steve Larrabee leased 265 square feet of office space at 225 Commercial St., Portland, Inc. John Doyon, CCIM and Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

The State of Maine has leased 8,400 square feet of space at 315 Park Ave., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Lambert Coffin P.A. leased ±8,478 square feet of office space at 2 Monument Sq., Portland. Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company; Tom Moulton, NAI The Dunham Group.

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce leased ±5,098 square feet of office space at 128 State Street, Augusta. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

NextGen Climate Action Committee leased ±1,720 square feet of office space at 22 Monument Sq., Portland. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Empower Chiropractic & Accupuncture, LLC renewed its lease of ±626 square foot office space at 60 Pineland Dr., New Gloucester. Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company.

Aceto Landscape Architects, LLC leased 575 square feet of office space at 565 Congress St., Portland. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

RETAIL

Bagala Window Works, LLC leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 587 Main St., Gorham. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Moriah Store leased 750 square feet of retail space at 21 Portland St., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Chapter 11 Furniture leased 2000 square feet of retail space at 777 Main St., Lewiston. Frank Carr, Maine Realty Advisors.

Pizzaiolo leased 2000 square feet of retail space at 360 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Lost & Found leased 1000 square feet of retail space at 360 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Swan Studio leased 3,743 square feet of gym/personal training space at 506 Main St., Westbrook. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Matthew Jacobson, Keller Williams.

James Brichetto leased 601 square feet of retail/office space at 46 Veranda St., Portland. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

HOP Nails has renewed their lease at 251 US Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

X-COM Expert Communications, Inc. d/b/a Wireless Zone renewed its retail lease of ±5,350 square feet at 35 Scamman St., Saco. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Maxham Squared, Inc. d/b/a Cotton Weeds Quilt Shop renewed its retail lease of ±2,280 square feet at 15 Main St., Freeport. Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company.

Judy Gibson LLC leased a ±1,500-square-foot retail building at 171 Ocean St., South Portland. Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Vapor Room leased ±1,250 square feet of retail space at 50 Bay St., Winslow. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

INDUSTRIAL

Banded Horn Brewing Company, LLC leased 2,525 square feet of industrial/retail space at 82 Hanover St., Suite 6, Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.

Garbage to Garden leased industrial space at 336 Presumpscot St., Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR and Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Stewart’s Ambulance Service, LLC leased 9,600 square feet of industrial space at 3 Glasgow Rd, Scarborough. Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

All-Ways Accessible leased ±1,500 square feet of industrial space at 170 John Roberts Rd., South Portland. Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company; Michael Cobb II, Colliers International.

