IN ANSON, Monday at 1:01 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Second Street.

7:04 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on River Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:39 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Western Avenue.

8:44 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Crosby Street.

11:11 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Darin Drive.

12:47 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Green Street.

1:10 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Crosby Street.

3:12 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Stone Street.

4:24 p.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.

4:25 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

5:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Drew Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:34 a.m., theft was reported on Horseshoe Pond Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 6:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:30 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Serenity Circle.

2:45 p.m., theft was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

5:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Burrill Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:27 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Poverty Lane.

11:40 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Temple Road.

7:42 p.m., theft was reported on Hannaford Drive.

10:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lucy Knowles Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 6:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

8:49 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Warren Avenue.

IN MADISON, Monday at 8:42 a.m., fraud was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 1:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Readfield Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 8:51 p.m., an assault was reported on Anson Valley Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 12:11 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 6:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ryan Court.

1:06 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Lancey Street.

IN RICHMOND, Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 3:50 p.m., a well-being check was requested on New Road.

4:03 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Beedle Road.

4:47 p.m., fraud was reported on Gardiner Street.

Friday, Nov. 20, at 8:17 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.

6:16 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3:07 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 6:42 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Plummer Road.

6:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Road.

6:29 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Ridge Road.

Monday, Nov. 23, at 3:43 p.m., an animal problem was reported at Brunswick Road and Mallard Drive.

9:24 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Ridge Road.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9:41 a.m., property was recovered at Main and Front streets.

Wednesday at 4:44 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Front Street.

Friday 9:45 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.

4:35 p.m., fraud was reported on Brunswick Road.

Saturday at 7:09 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Langdon Road.

10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 12:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Whispering Brook Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:53 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Timberview Drive.

10:22 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Water Street.

1:40 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Water Street.

1:53 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

6:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silvermount Street.

12:31 p.m., fraud was reported on Sanger Avenue.

3:13 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

8:01 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

9:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Colby Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

Tuesday at 11:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 9:16 a.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

11:05 p.m., theft was reported on Augusta Road.

11:12 a.m., fraud was reported on Clinton Avenue.

4:24 p.m., a property damage accident was reported on Bay Street.

5:16 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Woodlawn Drive.

9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 3:49 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Barry Lane.

Tuesday at 12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 6 p.m., a family fight was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 1:17 p.m., Chad Goodhart, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold.

10:50 p.m., Elsa Konopka, 27, of New Vineyard, was arrested on charges of assault, criminal mischief and trafficking contraband into prison.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 4:13 p.m., Amanda Daugherty, 37, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop near Bridge Street and Highland Avenue.

IN RICHMOND, Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 2:48 p.m., Jami Driscoll, 30, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension, criminal speeding in a school zone, 55 mph in a 15 mph zone, and violating conditions of bail.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:59 p.m., Robert Quinones, 43, of Autumn Street, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11:45 p.m., Andrew Zelonis, 46, of Summer Street, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4:24 p.m., Sheila Carver, 69, of Gilman Street, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a property damage accident on Bay Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:05 p.m., Lisa M. Whitney, 42, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 7:57 p.m., Denise Wallin, 58, of Main Street, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register vehicle.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:05 p.m., Jeremy Pinkham, 39, of Kenduskeag, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

6:25 p.m., Tommy-Alan Hewins, 34, of Burnham, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

