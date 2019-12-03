IN ANSON, Monday at 1:01 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Second Street.
7:04 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on River Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:39 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Western Avenue.
8:44 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Crosby Street.
11:11 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Darin Drive.
12:47 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Green Street.
1:10 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Crosby Street.
3:12 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Stone Street.
4:24 p.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.
4:25 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
5:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Drew Street.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:34 a.m., theft was reported on Horseshoe Pond Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 6:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:30 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Serenity Circle.
2:45 p.m., theft was reported on Ohio Hill Road.
5:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Burrill Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:27 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Poverty Lane.
11:40 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Temple Road.
7:42 p.m., theft was reported on Hannaford Drive.
10:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lucy Knowles Road.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 6:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.
8:49 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Warren Avenue.
IN MADISON, Monday at 8:42 a.m., fraud was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 1:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Readfield Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 8:51 p.m., an assault was reported on Anson Valley Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 12:11 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 6:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ryan Court.
1:06 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Lancey Street.
IN RICHMOND, Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 3:50 p.m., a well-being check was requested on New Road.
4:03 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Beedle Road.
4:47 p.m., fraud was reported on Gardiner Street.
Friday, Nov. 20, at 8:17 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.
6:16 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.
Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3:07 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.
Sunday, Nov. 22 at 6:42 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Plummer Road.
6:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Road.
6:29 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Ridge Road.
Monday, Nov. 23, at 3:43 p.m., an animal problem was reported at Brunswick Road and Mallard Drive.
9:24 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Ridge Road.
Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9:41 a.m., property was recovered at Main and Front streets.
Wednesday at 4:44 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Front Street.
Friday 9:45 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.
4:35 p.m., fraud was reported on Brunswick Road.
Saturday at 7:09 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Langdon Road.
10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN STARKS, Monday at 12:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Whispering Brook Lane.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:53 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Timberview Drive.
10:22 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Water Street.
1:40 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Water Street.
1:53 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
3:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
6:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
9:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
12:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silvermount Street.
12:31 p.m., fraud was reported on Sanger Avenue.
3:13 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
8:01 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
9:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Colby Street.
IN WILTON, Monday at 12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
Tuesday at 11:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 9:16 a.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.
11:05 p.m., theft was reported on Augusta Road.
11:12 a.m., fraud was reported on Clinton Avenue.
4:24 p.m., a property damage accident was reported on Bay Street.
5:16 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Woodlawn Drive.
9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.
IN WINDSOR, Monday at 3:49 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Barry Lane.
Tuesday at 12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Road.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 6 p.m., a family fight was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 1:17 p.m., Chad Goodhart, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold.
10:50 p.m., Elsa Konopka, 27, of New Vineyard, was arrested on charges of assault, criminal mischief and trafficking contraband into prison.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 4:13 p.m., Amanda Daugherty, 37, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop near Bridge Street and Highland Avenue.
IN RICHMOND, Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 2:48 p.m., Jami Driscoll, 30, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension, criminal speeding in a school zone, 55 mph in a 15 mph zone, and violating conditions of bail.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:59 p.m., Robert Quinones, 43, of Autumn Street, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
11:45 p.m., Andrew Zelonis, 46, of Summer Street, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
4:24 p.m., Sheila Carver, 69, of Gilman Street, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a property damage accident on Bay Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:05 p.m., Lisa M. Whitney, 42, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 7:57 p.m., Denise Wallin, 58, of Main Street, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register vehicle.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:05 p.m., Jeremy Pinkham, 39, of Kenduskeag, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.
6:25 p.m., Tommy-Alan Hewins, 34, of Burnham, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
