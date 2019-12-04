IN ANSON, Wednesday at 9:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:49 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Bond Brook and Leighton roads.
9:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
9:52 a.m., property was recovered on Civic Center Drive.
11:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
11:52 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Route 3 East and North Belfast Avenue.
12:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
1:02 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Kennedy Road.
2:09 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Whitten Road.
2:30 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Crosby Street.
4:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Chapel Street.
4:08 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Capitol and Armory streets.
4:22 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Green Street.
5:33 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Bangor Street.
6:59 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
7:07 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested at State Street and Mount Vernon Avenue.
7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
7:35 p.m., a disorderly house was reported on Melville Street.
8:05 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Western Avenue.
8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Riverside Drive and Dalton Road.
9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Road.
10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Foye Road.
IN BENTON, Tuesday at 2:40 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Unity Road.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 8:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Merritt Street.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:34 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Horseshoe Pond Road.
IN CHINA, Wednesday at 3:37 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 3.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:42 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davis Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 2:41 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on New Vineyard and Barker roads.
5:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:56 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Cannard Street.
6:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Union Street.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Blake Street.
12:24 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Loon Cove Road.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morse Hill Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 5:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 4:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 4 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industrial Park Street.
8:16 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Canaan Road.
12:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 27.
8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Lane.
IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 7:59 p.m., assault was reported on Dexter Road.
Wednesday at 1:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Melody Lane.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Mri Drive.
4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dr. Mann Road.
4:43 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.
Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
6:01 a.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was reported on North Avenue.
9:52 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Bigelow Hill Road.
10:05 a.m., threatening was reported on Falls Drive.
IN STRONG, Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 9:56 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on U.S. Route 201.
11:35 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Riverside Drive.
4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushnoc Road.
5:58 p.m., a personal injury motor vehicle accident was reported on Stone Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:07 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Clearview Avenue.
9:47 a.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Ash Street.
11:01 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Washington Street.
11:03 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on First Rangeway.
12:53 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Front Street.
2:06 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
2:25 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:25 p.m., theft was reported on Armory Road.
4:52 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on North Street.
5:59 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.
6:41 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 11:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 1:08 p.m., theft was reported on Nickerson Road.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Hollingsworth Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:43 a.m., Ethan F. Hamer, 18, of Scarborough, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500, arson and criminal mischief following a report of burglary on Industrial Drive.
8:58 p.m., Anthony James Williams, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of terrorizing and disorderly conduct following a report of criminal threatening on Washington Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., Michelle Lee Wilcox, 34, of Phillips, was arrested on a warrant.
6:32 p.m., Kaleb Jeramiah Johnson-Barnes, 18, whose address is not listed, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:08 a.m., Jessica M. Weaver, 18, of Newport, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
5:22 p.m., Ellen Norton, 54, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to sign a criminal summons.
8:03 p.m., Douglas Blair, 54, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., Anthony Hight, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by priors, and a probation hold, following a report of a disturbance on Elm Street.
11:43 p.m., Michael Fuller, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of motor vehicle burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, following a report of suspicious activity on Oak Knoll Drive and First Rangeway.
IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 12:11 a.m., Jason Mitchell Walsh, 37, of Madison, was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of heroin following a report of suspicious activity on South Belfast Road.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:09 p.m., Rachel Patricia Reynolds, 19, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a mental health call on the Ticonic Bridge.
