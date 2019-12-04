IN ANSON, Wednesday at 9:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:49 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Bond Brook and Leighton roads.

9:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

9:52 a.m., property was recovered on Civic Center Drive.

11:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

11:52 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Route 3 East and North Belfast Avenue.

12:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

1:02 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Kennedy Road.

2:09 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Whitten Road.

2:30 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Crosby Street.

4:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Chapel Street.

4:08 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Capitol and Armory streets.

4:22 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Green Street.

5:33 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Bangor Street.

6:59 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:07 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested at State Street and Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:35 p.m., a disorderly house was reported on Melville Street.

8:05 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Western Avenue.

8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Riverside Drive and Dalton Road.

9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Road.

10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Foye Road.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 2:40 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Unity Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 8:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Merritt Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:34 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Horseshoe Pond Road.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 3:37 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 3.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:42 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davis Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 2:41 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on New Vineyard and Barker roads.

5:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:56 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Cannard Street.

6:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Union Street.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Blake Street.

12:24 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Loon Cove Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morse Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 5:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 4:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 4 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industrial Park Street.

8:16 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Canaan Road.

12:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 27.

8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Lane.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 7:59 p.m., assault was reported on Dexter Road.

Wednesday at 1:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Melody Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Mri Drive.

4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

4:43 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.

Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

6:01 a.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was reported on North Avenue.

9:52 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Bigelow Hill Road.

10:05 a.m., threatening was reported on Falls Drive.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 9:56 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on U.S. Route 201.

11:35 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Riverside Drive.

4:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushnoc Road.

5:58 p.m., a personal injury motor vehicle accident was reported on Stone Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:07 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Clearview Avenue.

9:47 a.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Ash Street.

11:01 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Washington Street.

11:03 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on First Rangeway.

12:53 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Front Street.

2:06 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

2:25 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:25 p.m., theft was reported on Armory Road.

4:52 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on North Street.

5:59 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

6:41 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 11:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 1:08 p.m., theft was reported on Nickerson Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Hollingsworth Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:43 a.m., Ethan F. Hamer, 18, of Scarborough, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500, arson and criminal mischief following a report of burglary on Industrial Drive.

8:58 p.m., Anthony James Williams, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of terrorizing and disorderly conduct following a report of criminal threatening on Washington Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., Michelle Lee Wilcox, 34, of Phillips, was arrested on a warrant.

6:32 p.m., Kaleb Jeramiah Johnson-Barnes, 18, whose address is not listed, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:08 a.m., Jessica M. Weaver, 18, of Newport, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5:22 p.m., Ellen Norton, 54, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

8:03 p.m., Douglas Blair, 54, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., Anthony Hight, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by priors, and a probation hold, following a report of a disturbance on Elm Street.

11:43 p.m., Michael Fuller, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of motor vehicle burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, following a report of suspicious activity on Oak Knoll Drive and First Rangeway.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 12:11 a.m., Jason Mitchell Walsh, 37, of Madison, was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of heroin following a report of suspicious activity on South Belfast Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:09 p.m., Rachel Patricia Reynolds, 19, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a mental health call on the Ticonic Bridge.

