WISCASSET – The Ledges Inn in Wiscasset Village has been closed to the public for several years, but during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, hospitality returns as the doors open wide for a seasonal Holiday Tea from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, visitors can take in the historical surroundings.

According to event organizer Michelle Peele, the inn’s front parlors will be decorated for the holiday tea with greens, garlands and candles in the windows. “It will be beautiful and elegant,” Peele said, according to a news release from marketfest organizers. As one enters the inn, the formal parlor on the right, formerly the main dining room with a large bay window and fireplace, will be the tea room. Volunteers from the Wiscasset Congregational Church will prepare and serve finger sandwiches, sweet items, and warm beverages. Cost of $10 per person, payable at the event.

On Friday, Dec. 6, live music for tea room guests will be provided by the mother-daughter duet of Lisa Truesdell on flute and Julia Truesdell on clarinet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be followed by keyboardist Terry Heller who will play holiday favorites, including requests, from 1 to 3 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, in addition to the holiday tea, families are invited to stop into The Ledges for visits with Santa and Fritz the Reindeer Dog, who will both be stationed in the formal parlor/dining room to the left of the front hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to Peele, this will be a special place for family photos, and it’s not necessary to take part in the holiday tea to visit with Santa and Fritz, according to the release.

Meanwhile, in the tea room, diners can enjoy the music of Jonathan Waldo who will play classical guitar and oud, accompanied by Heather MacLeod on pennywhistle, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Suki Flanagan on harp from 1 to 3 p.m.

The landmark Ledges Inn was built in 1845 in the Greek Revival style. It features fireplaces, high ceilings, and anaglypta (embossed wallcovering) wainscoting details. Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest is grateful to The Ledges owner, George Freeman, for opening the historically significant building to the community for the Holiday Tea and the Snow Ball from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

All proceeds from the holiday tea will be used by the Wiscasset Congregational Church to further its community support programs.

For more information about the holiday tea, contact Peele at 910-691-7599 or Sarah Whitfield at [email protected].

Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest is a joint project of Wiscasset Creative Alliance and Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce. Major Sponsors for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest are Carl M.P. Larrabee Agency, Carriage House Gardens, First Federal Savings, First National Bank, Midcoast Federal Credit Union, Red’s Eats, Tim Dunham Realty, and Wiscasset Ford with additional support from BIRCH, Davison Construction, the Droby-Burns family, and Water St. Kitchen.

For more information, visit wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com.

