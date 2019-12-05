The Mt. View Chamber Singers when they bring their candle-lit Christmas concert-in-the round to Winslow Congregational Church at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at 12 Lithgow St. in Winslow.

The singers also will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Vassalboro United Methodist Church, 614 Main St., in Vassalboro, and at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Unity First Baptist Church, 245 Main St., in Unity.

All concerts are free, with donations gratefully accepted. CDs will be available for purchase at a meet and greet with the students immediately following each performance.

The Mt. View Chamber Singers will perform at numerous locations throughout Maine this Christmas season. For a complete list of upcoming concerts, find them on Facebook.

For more information, call Winslow Congregational Church at 872-2544.

