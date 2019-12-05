IN ALBION, Thursday at 4:08 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.

IN ANSON, Wednesday at 9:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

3:40 p.m., a scam complaint was made on West Mills Road.

IN ATHENS, Thursday at 12:02 a.m., harassment was reported on North Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on Cushman Street.

9:11 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Western Avenue.

11:04 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.

11:16 a.m., trespassing was reported on Winthrop Street.

11:19 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

12:24 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported near Civic Center Drive and Darin Drive.

2:41 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Stephen King Drive.

3:14 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Kennedy Road.

3:40 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Crooker Street.

8:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pike Street.

9:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

IN BENTON, Wednesday at 4:21 p.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 11:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 9:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Farms Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 11:31 a.m., trespassing was reported on Wilton Road.

Thursday at 10:38 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:13 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on River Avenue.

Thursday at 12:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., trespassing was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 7 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nichols Street.

7:04 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilson Street.

IN MERCER, Wednesday at 9:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mercer Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 7:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sanborn Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 2:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

Thursday at 12:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:43 a.m., a motor vehicle accident involving injury was reported on Church Street.

8:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 10:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:05 a.m., threatening was reported on Falls Drive.

11:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Leavitt Street.

11:52 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Heselton Street.

12:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:10 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on West Front Street.

11:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

Thursday at 8:33 a.m., theft was reported on Hanover Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 3:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Brad Street Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 2:42 p.m., a burglary was reported on Ford Drive.

2:46 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:32 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Summer Street.

4:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:02 p.m., theft was reported on Nelson Street.

Thursday at 6 a.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 10:02 a.m., a theft was reported at the Windsor Veterinary Clinic on Ridge Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:27 a.m., a missing person was reported on Cushman Road.

10:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bellevue Street.

6:25 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Cushman Road.

ARREST

IN DRESDEN, Wednesday, no time given, Michael R. Wallace, 34, of Dresden, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on Gardiner Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:07 p.m., Rex P. Turner, 44, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 4:34 p.m., James T. Thigpen, 42, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on River Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:41 p.m., Wilfred Paul Gordon, 53, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation with priors.

Thursday at 1:15 a.m., Lucas Christopher Gross, 33, of Madison, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:54 p.m., Alton Eells, 37, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 4:38, Ezra L. Fitzherbert, 30, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following a reported assault on South Belfast Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: