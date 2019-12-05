IN ALBION, Thursday at 4:08 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.
IN ANSON, Wednesday at 9:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.
3:40 p.m., a scam complaint was made on West Mills Road.
IN ATHENS, Thursday at 12:02 a.m., harassment was reported on North Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., trespassing was reported on Cushman Street.
9:11 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Western Avenue.
11:04 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.
11:16 a.m., trespassing was reported on Winthrop Street.
11:19 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
12:24 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported near Civic Center Drive and Darin Drive.
2:41 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Stephen King Drive.
3:14 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Kennedy Road.
3:40 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Crooker Street.
8:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pike Street.
9:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
IN BENTON, Wednesday at 4:21 p.m., harassment was reported on River Road.
IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 11:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 9:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Farms Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 11:31 a.m., trespassing was reported on Wilton Road.
Thursday at 10:38 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:13 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on River Avenue.
Thursday at 12:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., trespassing was reported on Carson Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 7 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nichols Street.
7:04 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilson Street.
IN MERCER, Wednesday at 9:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mercer Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 7:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sanborn Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 2:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
Thursday at 12:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:43 a.m., a motor vehicle accident involving injury was reported on Church Street.
8:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 10:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:05 a.m., threatening was reported on Falls Drive.
11:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Leavitt Street.
11:52 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Heselton Street.
12:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
4:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
6:10 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on West Front Street.
11:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
Thursday at 8:33 a.m., theft was reported on Hanover Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 3:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Brad Street Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 2:42 p.m., a burglary was reported on Ford Drive.
2:46 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
3:32 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Summer Street.
4:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:02 p.m., theft was reported on Nelson Street.
Thursday at 6 a.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.
IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 10:02 a.m., a theft was reported at the Windsor Veterinary Clinic on Ridge Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:27 a.m., a missing person was reported on Cushman Road.
10:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bellevue Street.
6:25 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Cushman Road.
ARREST
IN DRESDEN, Wednesday, no time given, Michael R. Wallace, 34, of Dresden, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on Gardiner Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:07 p.m., Rex P. Turner, 44, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 4:34 p.m., James T. Thigpen, 42, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on River Road.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:41 p.m., Wilfred Paul Gordon, 53, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation with priors.
Thursday at 1:15 a.m., Lucas Christopher Gross, 33, of Madison, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:54 p.m., Alton Eells, 37, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 4:38, Ezra L. Fitzherbert, 30, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following a reported assault on South Belfast Road.
