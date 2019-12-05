SKOWHEGAN — A teenage girl driving a pickup truck was hurt Thursday morning in a collision with an ambulance at the intersection of Madison Avenue and High Street, according to police.
The accident, reported at 7:42 a.m., occurred near the Cumberland Farms convenience store on Madison Avenue after a Norridgewock girl operating a 2010 GMC Sierra hit an Anson-Madison-Starks Ambulance on its way to a call, according to Chief David Bucknam of the Skowhegan Police Department.
Bucknam sais the girl apparently did not see the ambulance even though its lights and sirens were on as she drove through the four-way intersection of Madison Avenue and High Street.
The girl suffered minor injuries and was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.
