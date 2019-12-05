HALLOWELL — A Hallowell woman was arrested early Wednesday morning on Second Street after reportedly stabbing a man in the arm during a domestic dispute.

Renee Erickson, 31, was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault following the incident. She is on supervised release and ordered not to have contact with the man who was stabbed and not to possess dangerous weapons or firearms.

Police were called to a residence at 140 Second St. for a reported stabbing at 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the probable cause affidavit written by Officer Nathan Johnson, a man told police as they arrived that he had been stabbed and had a wound “about an inch across that was oozing with blood” on his arm. He reportedly told police Erickson stabbed him. The Kennebec Journal does not publish the names of alleged victims without their consent.

The man told police Erickson was “going crazy and woke him up out of a dead sleep hitting him and pulling his hair.” Police made contact with Erickson and entered the building, where officers observed blood on the porch and the door, floor, walls, sink and table inside.

Erickson reportedly told police she was smoking a cigarette and accidentally locked herself out of the apartment. She said she tried to wake the man by banging on the door and using a neighbor’s phone to call him, but he did not wake up, so she broke the door and entered.

Inside, she said she slapped the man in the face while he was still sleeping “out of anger.” She said he “grabbed her by the neck and shoved her away” and she grabbed a kitchen knife off of the counter because she was scared he would attack her.

At a later interview, the man told police that he and Erickson were drinking earlier. He stated that he pushed her away to attempt to gather his cellphone, coat and shoes and then felt “a sharp pain in his right arm.” He turned to see the knife in Erickson’s hand and he grabbed her wrist, took the knife and threw it away from her then fled to the porch.

While the man was taken to the hospital, Erickson was arrested.

Hallowell police Patrol Sgt. Jordan Gaudet was not available for comment press time.

