LEWISTON — Police said Thursday they were investigating after two children swallowed edible marijuana earlier this week at Hillview Apartments.

Officers said the children, 4 and 2 years old, were taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston at about 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The children were reportedly suffering symptoms after ingesting the drugs at their home at 77 Rideout Ave. It was not immediately clear who had called for help.

The children were later released from the hospital. Police said Thursday they were still investigating the matter and have referred the case to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The whereabouts of the children was not known Thursday.

A DHHS spokeswoman said she could not release information about the case.

Medical experts say that because children are small, they are prone to suffering severe effects from marijuana. Symptoms typically involve rapid heart beat, a rise in blood pressure, loss of coordination and difficulty breathing.

