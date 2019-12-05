WATERVILLE — St. Joseph’s College scored 32 points in the fourth quarter and ended the game with a 20-8 run to earn an 85-73 victory over Colby in a women’s basketball game Thursday night.

Julia Quinn scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half to lead five players in double figures for St. Joseph’s (5-2), which trailed 58-53 early in the fourth.

Cassandra Stapelfeld had 14 points, Alyson Fillion chipped in with 13, Jordan Jabar tossed in 11 and reserve Bri Jordan added 10 (3-4).

Ainsley Burns led Colby with 19 points. Alisha Aube contributed 15, and Keagan Dunbar and Brooke Guiffre each finished with 11.

BOWDOIN 59, BATES 42: Maddie Hasson’s 23 points and 13 rebounds powered the Polar Bears (6-0) to a win over the Bobcats (3-3) in Lewiston.

Samantha Roy added 17 points and Dorian Cohen scored 12.

Meghan Graff led Bates with 19 points.

OHIO STATE 67, (2) LOUISVILLE 60: Dorka Juhasz scored 15 points and Kierstan Bell added 14 as the Buckeyes (5-3) knocked off the Cardinals (8-1) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Columbus, Ohio.

(4) UCONN 92, SETON HALL 78: Megan Walker scored 29 points and Aubrey Griffin added 25 as the Huskies (7-0) recovered from a slow start to defeat the Pirates (5-4) in South Orange, New Jersey.

UConn trailed 28-19 after a fast-paced first quarter but bounced back to beat the Pirates for the 31st straight time dating to 1995.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 72, BOWDOIN 58: Jeff Spellman recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Bobcats (3-1) pulled away from the Polar Bears (3-3) in Brunswick.

Reserve guard Tom Coyne added 14 points and Nick Gilpin scored 12 points for Bates.

David Reynolds paced Bowdoin with 26 points and seven rebounds.

FOOTBALL

ALABAMA: Tua Tagovailoa said being assured he’d likely remain a high NFL draft pick could make “the biggest decision of my life” a little easier.

The Alabama quarterback is still weighing his options and going through rehab for the right hip injury that ended his junior season – and potentially his career with the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide. Once regarded as a potential No. 1 overall pick, Tagovailoa said Thursday that if he feels he’ll still be a top 10 or 15 pick, that might be too tempting to stick around.

“I think that’d be tough to pass up,” he said. “But I think there’s a lot more to it than that in some aspects.”

Tagovailoa stopped there, saying he wants to have that conversation with his family, not reporters.

Tagovailoa was injured when he was dragged down by two Mississippi State defenders on Nov. 16. He had surgery two days later.

The quarterback doesn’t have a timeline on when he will make a decision, saying it could come right before the Jan. 20 deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft.

“This is probably going to be the biggest decision of my life,” Tagovailoa said. “This is where I seek advice from what I believe and this is where I seek advice from my parents. But truly at the end of the day, the decision comes down to me, whether I feel like it’s right for me to stay or whether it’s right for me to go.

“It’s just a really, really big decision, and everybody just wants to know. That’s what makes it even bigger, I’d say.”

WASHINGTON STATE: Coach Mike Leach has agreed in principle to a one-year contract extension that could keep him at the school through the 2024 season.

Leach will be paid $4 million for each year of the five-year contract, school officials said. He will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000 following the 2020 season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous