IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:02 a.m., a well-being check was made on Sewall Street.

11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenlief Street.

12:07 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Crosby Street

12:37 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stone Street.

2:09 p.m., fraud was reported on High Street.

2:11 p.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.

2:24 p.m., a well-being check was made on Green Street.

5:21 p.m., a well-being check was made on Middle Street.

5:29 p.m., a theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:57 p.m., an assault was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

8:18 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Cedar Street.

8:38 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

9:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

10:56 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Edison Drive.

11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

Friday at 1:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

1:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 2:30 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Bangor Road.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 3:42 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Murray Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 12:57 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 11:15 a.m., harassment was reported on Branch Mills Road.

6:08 p.m., an assault was reported on Lakeview Drive.

6:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 9:15 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Peavey Road.

12:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN EUSTIS PLANTATION, Thursday at 12:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Dead River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 2:44 p.m., a caller from High Street reported a scam.

3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

10:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 10:38 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.

12:30 p.m., a caller from Wilton Road reported a person was missing.

3:46 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:20 a.m., property was recovered at Water Street.

1:20 p.m., fraud was reported at an unspecified location in Gardiner.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 12:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Thursday at 10:09, a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Industry Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 5:18 p.m., a structure fire was reported on High Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 5:23 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on White School House Road.

6:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Jones Street.

6:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Jones Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 10:35 a.m., a theft was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 10:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 12:29 p.m., a caller from St. Albans Road reported a scam.

3:30 p.m., an automobile theft was reported on Main Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 10:25 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bald Mountain Road.

Friday at 8:08 a.m., a car-deer crash was reported on Manor Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 6:40 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN TEMPLE, Thursday at 6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Varnum Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6 a.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

7:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near First Rangeway and Oak Knoll Drive.

9:30 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

9:46 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Mathews Avenue.

10:13 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

1:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

2:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

4 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

4:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

4:38 p.m., a caller from Gold Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:15 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:24 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:48 p.m., a robbery was reported on Pleasant Street.

8:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thrushwood Park.

Friday at 5:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Place.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 8:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 133.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Rousseau Street.

2:10 p.m., an assault was reported on Danielson Street.

4:08 p.m., a person from Lessard Street reported sex offenses.

5 p.m., threatening was reported on Monument Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 6:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Briggs Shore Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:57 p.m., Erin A. Tinkham, 36, of West Gardiner, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol following a report of suspicious activity at Leighton and Bond Brook roads.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:40 p.m., Selena Kumar, 41, of New Sharon, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday at 7:21 a.m., Joseph Leland Wright-Champagne, 24, of Madison, was arrested on three warrants.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:42 p.m., Beth Grant, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:09 p.m., Mark Westman, 67, of Waterville, was arrested on three counts of violation of condition of release, as well as charges of violation of protection from abuse order and creating police standoff.

9:40 p.m., Michael Duffy, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:49 p.m., Charlie C. Look, 57, of Augusta, was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in the amount of less than $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

6:49 p.m., Christina M. Burnham, 47, of Augusta, was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in the amount of less than $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

8:20 p.m., Bobbi Jo Smiley, 41, of Windsor, was issued a summons for theft by deception and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with two priors following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:39 a.m., Albert Russell, 35, of Searsport, was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

8:41 p.m., Shawna L. Thompson, 30, of Chelsea, was issued a summons for obscuring motor vehicle plate marks and for failing to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Mechanic Street.

11:23 p.m., Mathew Ryan Grenier, 26, of Phippsburg, was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and for violating conditions of release following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

Friday at 5:26 a.m., Matthew S. Collins, 34, of Gardiner, was issued a summons for failing to register a motor vehicle more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue.

