The 21st annual holiday concert featuring the Downeast Brass Quintet will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. John’s Church/Meeting House on Route 27 at the junction with Blinn Hill Road in Dresden Mills.

Concert master Dwight Tibbetts has once again written and arranged many new songs for the concert. Members of the quintet always praise the venue as the best they play in.

Following the concert, a potluck reception will be held at Tim and Delia Cunningham’s home at Bridge Farm in Dresden Mills.

To RSVP, contact Peter Walsh at 737-2807 or [email protected].

