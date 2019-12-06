The fifth annual Festival of Light, a free community event celebrating Light and Hope in our World, will be held Dec. 13 and 14, sponsored by Centenary United Methodist Church, Dr. Mann Road, Skowhegan. All activities and displays for the Festival of Light will take place at the church’s Fellowship Hall, according to news release from Janice Malek, Festival of Light and Light the Night coordinator.

Visitors are invited to come and browse through light-filled displays of decorated trees, unique nativity sets, angels of all sorts, menorahs and other symbols of light. People can vote on their favorite display, enjoy refreshments of hot cocoa, cookies, milk and coffee. New this year are trees decorated by community organizations, including the Canaan Farmers Hall, Hospice, The Women’s Club, Family Violence Project, and Skowhegan Nursery School.

On Friday, Dec. 13, the Festival of Light is open from 4 to 7 p.m., with special entertainment by the Skowhegan Community Band at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Festival of Light is open from 4 to 8 p.m., with a special program for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at 6 p.m., followed by a Light the Night lantern walk. All are invited to attend this Light the Night short program and walk, a fundraiser for research for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Participants can carry the provided lanterns in a lantern light walk outside where everyone joins together in Hope, Honor and Community for those with cancer.

Donations to the LLS for Light the Night can be made at events.lls.org or centenaryfaith.org, or the Centenary United Methodist Church Facebook page. Donations for LLS will be accepted by credit card that evening as well.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society supports patients, survivors and research for those affected by these cancers — helping Bring Light to the Darkness of Cancer, according to the release.

Registration starts at 5 p.m. for the lantern walk.

For more information, call 474-3915 or 634-4617 or email [email protected].

