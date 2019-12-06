A former Cumberland County corrections officer has been sentenced to six years in prison, all but 10 1/2 months suspended, for dealing drugs.

Davis Glazener was sentenced Friday morning after changing his not guilty pleas. Prosecutors dropped some charges, but Glazener was also sentenced Friday to six months on a drug possession charge, running concurrently with the sentence for illegal drug trafficking.

Glazener was arrested in October 2018. In January, a gun charge was added to the drug trafficking charges he faced. In pleading guilty Friday, he agreed to surrender a handgun and he will be barred from possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

County jail officials have said there is no evidence that Glazener was dealing drugs at the jail, although he may have sold drugs to former inmates.

Glazener had no previous record. But a portion of his job application, obtained through a public records request, showed that he disclosed extensive prior drug use and was in recovery at the time he sought the corrections job.

After his arrest, Glazener went home to California, his attorney, Leonard Sharon said. After returning to Portland, he has been living in a sober house, Sharon said.

Sharon said Glazener decided to plead guilty after attempts to suppress evidence — drugs seized from Glazener’s home — and testimony from a confidential information failed.

