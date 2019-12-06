GARDINER — Freshman Kalvin Catchings had 15 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks as Gardiner beat Camden Hills 52-47 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A boys basketball game Friday.

Logan Carleton added 11 points for Gardiner (1-0) while Jackson Tweedy chipped in seven points and three assists.

Jeremy Fraser led all scorers with 18 points for Camden Hills (0-1).

MARANACOOK 65, OCEANSIDE 55: Cash McClure scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Black Bears to the KVAC B win in Readfield.

Casey Cormier and Tim Worster added 10 points apiece for Maranacook (1-0).

Oceanside (0-1) was led by Alan Everett with 13 points and Cameron Kingsbury with 12.

CONY 73, LAWRENCE 48: The Rams opened the second half with an 8-0 run to pull away from the Bulldogs for the KVAC A win in Fairfield.

Ahead 25-22 at the half, Cony (1-0) scored eight points in the first 33 seconds of the second half. Simon McCormick had 14 points and 11 steals for the Rams.

Dakota Dearborn scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the second half for Cony. Luke Briggs added 15 points for the Rams.

Nic Blaisdell scored 12 points for Lawrence. Dylan Martin-Hachey added 10 for the Bulldogs.

MESSALONSKEE 76, MT. BLUE 75: Matthew Parent and Mason Violette each scored 22 points to lead the Eagles to a KVAC A win over the Cougars on Friday in Farmington.

Tucker Charles added 10 points for Messalonskee (1-0).

Jacob Farnham led Mt. Blue (0-1) with 31 points, while Bradley Shamba added 21 points.

FOREST HILLS 88, VINALHAVEN 38: Parker Desjardins had 29 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Tigers to an East/West victory over the Vikings in Jackman.

Hunter Cuddy scored 26 points for Forest Hills (1-0). Joey Poulin grabbed 12 rebounds.

Joseph Hopkins led Vinalhaven (0-1) with 19 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VALLEY 59, BUCKFIELD 42: Logan McDonald scored a game-high 22 points and Emily Collins added 14 as the Cavaliers sank the Bucks in an East/West Conference season opener.

Brielle Hill chipped in 12 points for Valley (1-0).

Molly Bourget scored 14 points to lead Buckfield.

RANGELEY 76, NORTH HAVEN 16: The Lakers had four players in double figures, led by Olivia Pye with 20 points, to cruise to the victory.

Olivia Pye led the way with 20 points while Winnie LaRochelle scored 18 points, Emily Eastlack had 13 points and Lauren Eastlack added 12 for Rangeley (1-0).

Mercedes Sparhawk had eight points for the Hawks (0-1).

WINSLOW 64, MOUNT VIEW 26: Silver Clukey scored 19 points and Olivia McCaslin added 11 as the Black Raiders rolled to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B victory.

Lauren Roy and Paige Trask each added seven points for Winslow (1-0).

Hannah Coolen scored a game-high 20 points for the Mustangs (0-1).

GARDINER 61, CAMDEN HILLS 26: Freshman Lizzy Gruber had 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in her varsity debut to lead the Tigers to the KVAC A victory in Rockport.

Bailey Poore added 10 points for Gardiner, which led by 14 at the half. McKenna Johnson and Maggie Bell added seven.

Ella Graffam scored 11 points to lead the Windjammers.

LAWRENCE 58, CONY 38: Megan Curtis scored 17 points and Deleyni Carr added 12 points to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Rams in a KVAC A game in Augusta.

Sarah Poli added 10 points for Lawrence (1-0).

Grace Kirk led Cony (0-1) with eight points, while Kiara Henry and Julia Reny each added seven points.

MESSALONSKEE 56, MT. BLUE 37: Gabrielle Wener had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead the Eagles to the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Mackenzie Mayo added 10 points and four rebounds for Messalonskee (1-0).

Eva-Marie Stevens led Mt. Blue (0-1) with 24 points.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 64, MT. ABRAM 18: Avery Sevigny posted a game-leading 18 point to power Mountain Valley to the win.

Riley Sevigny chipped in with another 13 points for the Falcons (1-0) as Mountain Valley was successful using the press to dominate on offense.

Junior forward Maddy Phelps recorded a team-high five points for the Roadrunners (0-1), while sophomore center Emily Marden compiled eight blocks for Mt. Abram in the losing effort.

MONMOUTH 38, CARRABEC 36: Abby Flanagan had a game-high 16 points to lead the Mustangs over the Cobras in a Mountain Valley Conference game in North Anson.

Audrey Fletcher and Libby Clement each added five points for Monmouth, while Alexa Allen, Amaya Butler, and Emma Johnson all added four.

Cheyenne Cahill and Courtney Rollins each had 11 points for the Cobras, while Olivia Fortier added four of her own.

MADISON 42, OAK HILL 41: Katie Worthen scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC win over the Raiders in Wales.

Emily Edgerly scored 11 points, while Lauria LeBlanc added 10 points for Madison (1-0).

Desirae Dumais led Oak Hill (0-1) with 10 points. Emily Dillman added nine points.

FOREST HILLS 33, VINALHAVEN 10: Taylor Fountaine scored 10 points to lead the Tigers to an East/West win over the Vikings in Jackman.

Aislyn Obert added eight points for Forest Hills (1-0).

Hope Cluff scored 12 points for Vinalhaven (0-1).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: