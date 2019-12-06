The letters that flow into the Press Herald Toy Fund each winter are filled with stress and worry. Some are tinged with despair or hope. And there is always gratitude.

One letter containing all of those was put in the mail just before Thanksgiving by a woman in Cumberland County. Her five children range in age from 6 to 17. And she needs help.

“I am a single mom of five. I work full time and I am also going to school to get my nursing degree,” she wrote. “Things are tough at the time with one income. We make it paycheck by paycheck.

“I am currently behind on my light and heat bills. Currently, we are without heat. I am trying to get some help from my church before winter gets here,” she wrote. “Having some gifts under the tree will make my kids happy, and in turn I will be very happy. And again I appreciate your help and thank you in advance.”

Reached by telephone on Friday, with her younger children competing for her attention, the mother said she is still trying to get help to fill her oil tank so she can use her furnace. She expects to hear back soon from the church, and, if not, will seek help from her town’s General Assistance office on Monday, she said.

“We have a couple little (electric) heaters that are kind of working. They are better than nothing,” she said.

Asked how her children are coping with the lack of heat in their home, she said, “They are kind of handling it.”

As for herself, she said, she works when they are in school, and she manages to make progress toward her nursing degree in between everything else.

“It’s tough, actually,” she said. “I’m just juggling. I don’t know how I do it, honestly.”

Told that the toy fund received her letter and will take care of holiday gifts for her children, she said she was relieved to have one thing she can stop worrying about.

“Thank you so much.”

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 70th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

