IN ANSON, Saturday at 5:35 a.m., harassment was reported on West Mills Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:11 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported near Jefferson Street and Oxford Street.

8:38 a.m., rescue officials responded to Weston Court for a leak or odor of propane or natural gas.

9:04 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Leighton Road.

10:30 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on State Street.

12:05 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bridge Street.

12:33 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Stephen King Drive.

12:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

1:44 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Stone Street.

2:56 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Melody Lane.

4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

6:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:05 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.

9:05 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Winthrop Court.

Saturday at 12:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Penobscot Street.

1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 5:17 p.m., theft was reported on Lazy Lane.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

7:49 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:41 a.m., theft was reported on Kingman Road.

12:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Ridge Road.

12:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on McKenzie Avenue.

1:16 p.m., a complaint was made on Skowhegan Road.

9:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 9:19 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN JAY, Friday at 6:59 a.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Community Drive.

Saturday at 8:36 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Pleasant Drive.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 3:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hazel Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 3:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

5:02 p.m., assault was reported on Mechanic Street.

9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 4:15 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 6:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Gray Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 8:58 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

10:07 a.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

4:47 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Canaan Road.

Saturday at 7:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 10:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Corner Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

1:49 p.m., harassment was reported on North Avenue.

2:21 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:39 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Summer Street.

4:39 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

5:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:56 p.m., threatening involving a weapon was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Academy Circle.

8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

Saturday at 12:08 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pratt Court.

7:43 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SOLON, Friday at 9:47 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Brighton Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:23 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

1:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Interstate 95.

2:33 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.

3:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Court.

4:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.

6:19 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

6:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belmont Avenue.

Saturday at 12:57 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Silver Place.

12:58 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Mount Pleasant Street.

2:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Francis Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:09 a.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.

12:33 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Halifax Street.

1:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.

3:17 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Clinton Avenue.

10:27 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Garland Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 10:38 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:25 p.m., one person was arrested following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. A full report was not available by press time.

6:33 p.m., Nicholas James Carpenter, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

7:33 p.m., one person was arrested following a traffic stop on Child Street. A full report was not available by press time.

11:19 p.m., Joseph W. Ritchison, Jr., 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Spring Street.

Saturday at 1:30 a.m., Erik W. Dodge, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a 911 hang-up on Western Avenue Place.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:52 a.m., Silvestre P. Frutuoso, 52, of Clinton, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence assault and charges of criminal threatening, endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct, following a report of a domestic dispute on Battle Ridge Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:47 a.m., Jessica Marie Logan, 35, of Whitefield, was arrested on a warrant.

9:24 p.m., Devin A. Folsom, 28, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of an intoxicated person on North Alpine Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 2:14 p.m., Stephanie L. Jones, 54, of Detroit, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:59 a.m., Emily E. Sommer, 25, of Grand Island, N.Y., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

2:59 a.m., Kasandra Abbott, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a domestic dispute on Front Place.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:10 p.m., Cody Allen Turcotte, 24, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:41 p.m., Christine Pierce, 39, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: