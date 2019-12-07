IN ANSON, Saturday at 5:35 a.m., harassment was reported on West Mills Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:11 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported near Jefferson Street and Oxford Street.
8:38 a.m., rescue officials responded to Weston Court for a leak or odor of propane or natural gas.
9:04 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Leighton Road.
10:30 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on State Street.
12:05 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bridge Street.
12:33 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Stephen King Drive.
12:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.
1:44 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Stone Street.
2:56 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Melody Lane.
4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.
6:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
9:05 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.
9:05 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Winthrop Court.
Saturday at 12:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Penobscot Street.
1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 5:17 p.m., theft was reported on Lazy Lane.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Battle Ridge Road.
7:49 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:41 a.m., theft was reported on Kingman Road.
12:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Ridge Road.
12:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on McKenzie Avenue.
1:16 p.m., a complaint was made on Skowhegan Road.
9:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 9:19 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Sawtelle Lane.
1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Avenue.
IN JAY, Friday at 6:59 a.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Community Drive.
Saturday at 8:36 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Pleasant Drive.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 3:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hazel Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 3:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
5:02 p.m., assault was reported on Mechanic Street.
9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 4:15 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Main Street.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 6:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Gray Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 8:58 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.
10:07 a.m., assault was reported on Main Street.
4:47 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Canaan Road.
Saturday at 7:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 10:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Corner Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
1:49 p.m., harassment was reported on North Avenue.
2:21 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
3:39 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Summer Street.
4:39 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
5:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
6:56 p.m., threatening involving a weapon was reported on Madison Avenue.
7:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Academy Circle.
8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.
Saturday at 12:08 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pratt Court.
7:43 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
IN SOLON, Friday at 9:47 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Brighton Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:23 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
1:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Interstate 95.
2:33 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.
3:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Court.
4:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.
6:19 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.
6:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belmont Avenue.
Saturday at 12:57 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Silver Place.
12:58 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Mount Pleasant Street.
2:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Francis Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:09 a.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.
12:33 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Halifax Street.
1:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.
3:17 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Clinton Avenue.
10:27 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Garland Road.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 10:38 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:25 p.m., one person was arrested following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. A full report was not available by press time.
6:33 p.m., Nicholas James Carpenter, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.
7:33 p.m., one person was arrested following a traffic stop on Child Street. A full report was not available by press time.
11:19 p.m., Joseph W. Ritchison, Jr., 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Spring Street.
Saturday at 1:30 a.m., Erik W. Dodge, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a 911 hang-up on Western Avenue Place.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:52 a.m., Silvestre P. Frutuoso, 52, of Clinton, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence assault and charges of criminal threatening, endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct, following a report of a domestic dispute on Battle Ridge Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:47 a.m., Jessica Marie Logan, 35, of Whitefield, was arrested on a warrant.
9:24 p.m., Devin A. Folsom, 28, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, following a report of an intoxicated person on North Alpine Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 2:14 p.m., Stephanie L. Jones, 54, of Detroit, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:59 a.m., Emily E. Sommer, 25, of Grand Island, N.Y., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.
2:59 a.m., Kasandra Abbott, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a domestic dispute on Front Place.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:10 p.m., Cody Allen Turcotte, 24, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:41 p.m., Christine Pierce, 39, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Sidelines: It’s an unfamiliar time for Hall-Dale boys basketball
-
Varsity Maine
Boys basketball: Spruce Mountain pulls away from Hall-Dale
-
Sports
College hockey: Colby men come up short against Connecticut College
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Dec. 7 police log
-
Sports
Sidelines: Life AB (After Blanca) has arrived for UMaine women’s basketball