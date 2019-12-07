Every year members of the Kennebec Valley Garden Club gather and decorate the Blaine House to celebrate the season. This year’s theme, “Past Women in Maine history,” was chosen by our first woman Governor, Janet Mills.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Friends of Maine Coastal Islands chairwoman to speak Dec. 12 in Damariscotta
-
Community
GAHS Music Department to host winter concert Dec. 9
-
Community
Farmington Historical Society to bring Christmas Through the Ages to Life Dec. 14
-
Community
Kennebec Valley Garden Club decorates Blaine House
-
Community
Carol Bailey String Band to perform four concerts