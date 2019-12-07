Helping with decorating the entryway depicting the Suffrage Movement in front is Tammy Costigan. In back from left are Anna Blodgett, and Debbie Sherman. Photo courtesy of the Kennebec Valley Garden Club

Every year members of the Kennebec Valley Garden Club gather and decorate the Blaine House to celebrate the season. This year’s theme, “Past Women in Maine history,” was chosen by our first woman Governor, Janet Mills.

filed under:
augusta maine, blaine house

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles