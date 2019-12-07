JACKMAN — Parker Desjardins scored 31 points — including his 1,000th career point — as the Forest Hills boys basketball team rolled to an 88-35 victory over Vinalhaven on Saturday afternoon.

Desjardins, a junior, also had 11 rebounds, five steals and five assists.

Hunter Cuddy had 29 points, while Mason Desjardins had 10 points and 10 assists for the Tigers (2-0).

Connor Lazaro led the Vikings (0-2) with eight points.

TEMPLE 79, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 34: Marko Ajaz scored 17 points to lead the Bereans to a win over the Guardians in Eliot.

Stevo Kruta had 13 points for Temple (1-0), while Zack Wiles added 12 points.

Ethan Huss led Seacoast Christian (0-1) with nine points.

MT. ABRAM 64, MADISON 46: Jackson Masterson scored 15 points to lead the Roadrunners to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Bulldogs in Madison.

Nathan Luce and Kenyon Pillsbury each added 10 points for Mt. Abram (1-0).

Cameron Cobb led Madison (0-1) with 15 points. Thomas Dean added 10 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RANGELEY 92, NORTH HAVEN 32: Winnie LaRochelle led the Lakers with 35 points in an East/West victory over the Hawks in Rangeley.

Lauren Eastlack scored 22 points, while Olivia Pye added 19 points for Rangeley (2-0).

Mercedes Sparhawk led North Haven (0-2) with 11 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

CONY/MONMOUTH/HALL-DALE 6, MARSHWOOD/TRAIP/SANFORD/NOBLE 3: Jacob Godbout scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Rams to a win Saturday.

Collin Osbourne had two goals, while Cale MacFarlane had two assists for the Rams (1-0).

Eli Janetos had a goal and an assist for Marshwood (0-1).

