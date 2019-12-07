AUGUSTA — Members of the Maine Wood Carvers Association will be in the Atrium of the Maine State Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at 230 State St., according to a news release from the museum.

Participating members will display examples of their finished work, as well as demonstrate wood carving techniques of interest to all ages, from carving spoons, to carving bas-relief, and carving in the round.

Children can try their hands at soap carving; all materials and equipment will be provided.

Admission is free to event and the museum all day.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for senior adults and children 6-18 years old, and free for those younger than 6. Maximum charge for families is $10.

For more information, call 287-2301, or visit mainestatemuseum.org.

