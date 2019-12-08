IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:16 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Route 3 East and Church Hill Road.

7:32 a.m., rescue officials responded to Bangor Street for a leak or odor of propane or natural gas.

8:59 a.m., an assault was reported on Western Avenue.

9:40 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Route 3 West.

1:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

1:48 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:54 p.m., fraud was reported on Whitten Road.

5:12 p.m., fraud was reported on Western Avenue.

5:49 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Jefferson Street.

Sunday at 1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 2:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 12:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Vienna Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 11:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Fahi Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 2:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

Sunday at 4:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

3:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Perham Street.

5:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

6:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Maple Lane.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 4:07 p.m., a structure fire was reported on North Road.

IN JAY, Saturday at 1:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maxim Street.

IN MERCER, Saturday at 9:39 a.m., threatening was reported on Brown Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 12:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 4:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:59 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Sunday at 1:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Milburn Street.

7:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morgan Street.

1:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

4:49 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

7:33 p.m., assault was reported on Park Street.

8:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:52 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.

Sunday at 2:11 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

2:22 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Redington Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 9:43 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Orchard Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

12:05 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Whipple Street.

6:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wayne A. Barrett, 62, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license following a car accident with personal injury reported near South Belfast Avenue and Cony Road.

6 p.m., Frank L. Tripp, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order on Green Street.

9:41 p.m., Susan T. Desjardins, 68, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a reported traffic complaint at Western Avenue.

11:08 p.m., Joseph L. Ring, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a disturbance on Water Street.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 9:04 p.m., D. L. Allen, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following a report of a domestic dispute on King Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:30 p.m., Shawn Lemieux, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension, elevated by a prior, and failing to register a vehicle, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Vose Street.

10:08 p.m., Chelsea L. Johnston, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a domestic dispute on Hazelwood Avenue.

10:21 p.m., Christopher Kiante Darby, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.

Sunday at 12:35 a.m., Eben C. Kittredge-Cram, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 1:19 a.m., Courtney Lyn Voisine, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Cushman Road.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:31 p.m., Kelly J. Batchelder, 53, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a car accident on South Belfast Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:44 p.m., Ryan M. Markowitz, 19, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:21 p.m., Brooklyn N. Strohman, 25, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.

