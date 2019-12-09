IN ALBION, Friday at 1:44 p.m., burglary was reported on China Road.

6:01 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 9:46 a.m., harassment was reported on Quaker Hill Road.

IN ANSON, Sunday at 7:54 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Valley Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

5:21 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Water Street.

7:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

8:43 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Patrick Street.

9:42 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.

12:18 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Memorial Circle and Western Avenue.

12:27 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

1:12 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

2:07 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:02 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

4:25 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:35 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

5:11 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

6:12 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:39 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Willow Street.

10:51 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN ANSON, Sunday at 8:33 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Hilton Hill Road.

IN BENTON, Friday at 1:47 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Neck Road.

Saturday at 10:44 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Albion Road.

11:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hanscom Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 9:12 a.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 8:24 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Zions Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 2:35 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Lane Road.

4:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Lane Road.

5:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeview Road.

9:29 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Stanley Hill Road.

Saturday at 3:07 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 32.

Sunday at 3:22 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN DETROIT, Sunday at 6:37 p.m., theft was reported on South Main Street.

8:59 p.m., car theft was reported on Dogtown Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 4:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

11:21 a.m., threatening was reported on Newhall Street.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 9:19 a.m., theft was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Avenue.

Saturday at 3:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Perham Street.

5:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

6:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Maple Lane.

Sunday at 5:21 p.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

9:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Horn Hill Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:21 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Maine Avenue.

1:16 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Brunswick Avenue.

6:40 p.m., assault was reported on Church Street.

10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Waterfront Park.

Saturday at 3:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

2:45 p.m., property was recovered in the Arcade lot.

5:18 p.m., two dogs at large were reported on Union Street.

Sunday at 3:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Waterfront Park.

3:47 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Marks Lane.

IN JAY, Saturday at 8:36 a.m., vandalism was reported on Pleasant Drive.

1:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

Sunday at 5:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Drive.

IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 9:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pierce Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 9:47 p.m., a car theft was reported on Airport Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Country Club Road.

11:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Technology Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 9:49 a.m., theft was reported on Pittsfield Road.

IN PITTSTON, Sunday at 2:51 p.m., a well-being check was requested on South Beech Hill Road.

6:36 p.m., theft was reported on Troop Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Saturday at 12:16 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.

12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 8:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Milburn Street.

7:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

1:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

4:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 11:05 a.m., a personal injury motor vehicle accident was reported on Nelson Road.

Sunday at 6:30 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Oak Grove Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 2:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Redington Street.

8:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:34 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

2:56 p.m., mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

7:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Morrill Avenue.

8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Monday at 2:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

IN WAYNE, Sunday at 10:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Wayne Elementary School on Pond Road.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 2:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Orchard Drive.

Sunday at 9:43 a.m., theft was reported on Orchard Drive.

Monday at 7:34 a.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINDSOR, Friday at 3:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Ridge Road.

6:50 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Tyler Road.

Saturday at 10:55 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Journey’s End Lane.

6:05 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Ridge Road.

Sunday at 12:09 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on South Belfast Road.

8:56 a.m., a complaint was made on South Belfast Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 7:26 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on U.S. Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:54 p.m., Ashley Marie Waters, 33, of Pittston, was arrested on a warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

Monday at 12:06 a.m., Cinque Witherspoon, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, criminal forfeiture of property and possession of marijuana following a report of suspicious activity on Hudson Street.

12:06 a.m., Skylee Negron, 21, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs following a report of suspicious activity on Hudson Street.

IN BENTON, Friday at 2:21 p.m., Gerald Richard Spaulding, 72, of Freedom, was arrested on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation (prior) following a personal injury motor vehicle accident on Neck Road.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 9:12 p.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Deer Hill Road. Further information was unavailable by press time.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 12:45 a.m., Joseph Rogers, 38, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 8:55 p.m., Donald Davidson, 58, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop on Bridge Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 3:26 p.m., Dennis J. Mooney, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening following a report of a domestic disturbance on Warren Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 5:01 p.m., Ellen Norton, 54, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

5:21 p.m., Cecile Levesque, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of obstructing government administration and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:29 a.m., Dede Ames, 51, of Water Street, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

SUMMONSES

IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:58 a.m., Amanda R. Perkins, 30, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and having a habitually truant student.

Saturday at 8:55 p.m., Donald Davidson, 58, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:47 p.m., Rodney Williams, 43, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

8:23 p.m., Sean Mower, 30, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

