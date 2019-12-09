AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Historical Society’s’ Victorian Tea Party will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Henry Weld Fuller Jr. House, 107 Winthrop St. If the weather does not cooperate, the tea party will be held the following Sunday, Dec. 15, at the same time.

The Victorian Tea is a return to the “olden days” as many know the society held this event for a number of years in the past.

There will be a variety of goodies to sample including cookies, snacks, coffee and of course tea. Those who attend can enjoy the festive decorations and holiday musical selections played on the piano.

Anyone interested in decorating, serving or who would like to bring in some tasty treats should contact Anne Cough, at [email protected] or 582-2823.

