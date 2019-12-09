Following an alleged car chase in Brunswick, police said a 17-year-old male was arrested in Yarmouth in connection with a Bath burglary,

Bath police said the teen from Columbus, Georgia is accused of a “smash and grab theft at the South End Park” that occurred Dec. 7 shortly after noon. Police say a witness say the teen take a purse from a car, before leaving with others in a 2019 Kia Sorrento.

The car was spotted on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, where police tried to stop the vehicle, which fled southbound on I-295. The vehicle and one of the suspects were eventually located at Hannaford Supermarket in Yarmouth. “We are continuing to investigate this incident to identify the other occupants of the white SUV and to determine whether this is connected to similar thefts that occurred on November 21 in Bath and surrounding communities,” said Bath Police Sgt. Dan Couture in a news release. This story will be updated.

