FARMINGTON — The Christmas cantata, “Stars of Glory,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, at the New

Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St.

The free hour-long program is a unique production that features familiar and new Christmas carols in a Celtic style of music.

A 20-voice choir, accompanied by an orchestrated background will be interspersed with Scripture readings of the Nativity, Christmas poems, and instrumental selections performed on piano, penny whistle, hammered dulcimer, violin and guitar.

For more information, call 778-9696.

