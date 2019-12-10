IN ATHENS, Monday at 1:47 p.m., harassment was reported on North Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:47 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Mill Street.

8:53 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

10:01 a.m., an assault was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:26 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bolton Hill Road.

1:30 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Sunset Avenue.

3:08 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported near Route 3 East and Riverside Drive.

3:28 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

3:49 p.m., counterfeiting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:12 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

4:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Quimby Street.

5:08 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fowler Street.

11:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN BENTON, Monday at 11:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Neck Road.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 10:47 a.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:05 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Togus Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 8:24 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Zions Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:01 p.m., theft was reported on Gustafson Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 7:06 a.m., vandalism was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 7:59 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Troy Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:56 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.

11:40 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

5:50 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

6:04 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Quebec Street.

Tuesday at 6:12 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Poverty Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:14 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Island Avenue.

3:58 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Page Terrace.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:10 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Elijah Lane.

11:28 a.m., fraud was reported on Highland Avenue.

1:41 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Valley Street.

1:51 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

6:40 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 5:05 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Third Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 1:23 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Community Drive.

3:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Pineau Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 11:10 a.m., threatening was reported on South Main Street.

Tuesday at 8:28 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Rowell Street.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 11:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 9:33 a.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.

Tuesday at 4:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 5:05 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Third Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 2:56 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

12:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

2:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

6:18 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Wilson Street.

9:15 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

10:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 12:43 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Sawyers Mills Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:32 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:40 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Chase Avenue.

4:16 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Chase Avenue.

5:22 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

5:26 p.m., criminal trespassing was again reported on Elm Street.

6:39 p.m., theft was reported on Wolf Street.

8:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

8:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:14 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on High Street.

9:29 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Oak Knoll Drive.

11:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Place.

IN WILTON, Monday at 7:34 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

9:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

7:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Holmes Street.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 4:53 p.m., burglary was reported on Augusta Rockland Road.

5:21 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Coopers Mills Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 3:43 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.

7:14 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on China Road.

8:49 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Halifax Street.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Taylor Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:33 a.m., Dennis R. Morton, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported disturbance on Laurel Street.

IN BENTON, Monday at 11:04 a.m., Patrick Mackley, 22, of Benton, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and aggravated criminal mischief following a report of suspicious activity on Neck Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 1:46 p.m., Bret Richard Dalot, 30, of Jay, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, Class B unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and Class C unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

2:33 p.m., Erika Susan Meaney, 31, of Jay, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and two counts of Class C unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

6:04 p.m., Joseph Maleek Truluck, 38, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on two counts of Class C unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Tuesday at 4 a.m., Ronald D. Richardson, 24, of New Vineyard, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, violating conditions of release and criminal mischief.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:44 a.m., Christopher James Warren, 35, of Windham, was arrested on a writ.

10:48 a.m., Christopher Harrison Sudsbury, 47, of Warren, was arrested on a writ.

3:43 p.m., Matthew A. Shaw, 23, of Hartland, was arrested on a probation hold.

5:18 p.m., Anthony Michael Fournier, 56, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

Tuesday at 11:12 a.m., Chad Michael Bouchard, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

2:48 p.m., Erin Michelle Boulette, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:28 p.m., Christopher A. Bell, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by priors, following a report of a domestic dispute on Gold Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 2:23 p.m., Shawn Michael Bryan, 44, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on China Road.

3:41 p.m., Nicholas Nye Eldredge, 25, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, probation hold and use of force following a report of a domestic dispute on Halifax Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 3:29 p.m., Gail E. Dyer, 75, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Hichborn Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 7:21 p.m., Payson Howard Viles, 21, of Cornville, was issued a summons on charges of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, elevated by a prior, and operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle crash involving injury on Fairfield Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: