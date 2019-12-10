PITTSTON – Bon-Ventura “Venny” Rocque, Jr., 65, of Lancaster Road, died Dec. 5, 2019 at his home after a long illness. He was born in Augusta on July 8, 1954 the son of Bon-Ventura Rocque, Sr. and Shirley, G. (Shaw) Rocque and the oldest of six children. Venny married Sonya Marsh-Rocque on July 6, 1991 and together they built a beautiful home and family.

Venny attended Augusta schools, graduating from Cony High School. Class of 1973.

One of his fondest memories was being one of the original members of the Sharpies Cossack Drill Team and the Boy Scouts. Later on, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Andrews Church in Augusta.

He was employed by Blouin Motors for most of his working career as a Gold Tech Master Mechanic. While employed by Blouin Motors, he received many awards for his high level of technical service achievements given to him by Hyundai Motor America.

Venny loved all things with a motor and could fix and build anything. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to hunt and later camping, hiking and traveling with his family. He was especially fond of his dog, Nico, who accompanied Venny on their many walks together. Venny was very proud of his Portuguese ancestry.

Venny is predeceased by his father, Bon-Ventura Rocque, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Sonya Marsh-Rocque of Pittston; his mother, Shirley Rocque of Augusta; three sons, Jon R. Rocque of Augusta, Christopher Rocque of Sidney, and Jason Rocque of Chelsea, one daughter, Jennifer Rocque-Averill of Sumner, one stepson, Ryan Palman of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; two brothers, William Rocque of Augusta and Michael Rocque of Vassalboro, three sisters, Shirlie Ann Ortiz, Cheryl Ramerez and Janice Rice, all of Augusta; several grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

There are no public visiting hours scheduled. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Burial will be at a later date.

Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or your local Boy Scout Troop.

