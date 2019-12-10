MADISON – Bruce E. Cowan, 68, of Madison , passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Madison.

Bruce was born on April 19, 1951 in Skowhegan, the son of Howard and Helene (Adams) Cowan. He graduated from Madison High School, Class of 1969. He was a member of the VFW in Madison and made many life long friends there.

Following high school he went to work at Madison Paper, he was employed as a winder operator there for many years, he also worked construction and even a street sweeper in Athens for a while. Bruce retired from Madison Paper in 2000 .

He enjoyed many things in life including, hunting, fishing, (both open water and ice fishing), golfing, going to the horse races and spending time with his family and friends.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife of the past 41 years, Sandy (Spencer) Cowan of Madison, by his children, Heath Cowan and Jessica Cowan both of Madison. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Austin Kane, Ty, Raegan and Charlotte Cowan, his sister Lori Grimes of Anson his Uncle Ed Cowan of Starks as well as many good friends.

Friends are asked to gather with family for a Memorial Service on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Christ Community Fellowship Church 43 Maple St., Madison. A luncheon will follow at the V.F.W. On Preble Ave., Madison.

