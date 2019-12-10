AUGUSTA – Craig William Davis, surrounded by his loved ones, lost a courageous battle with cancer on Dec 3, 2019. Craig was born April 4, 1964, the son of James and Diane Davis.His childhood and early adult years were spent on Bailey Island and the waters that surround it. Summers spent swimming and playing in Mackerel Cove turned into lobstering and working at Glenn’s lobsters. Craig eventually joined the family business in Augusta and moved to his home in Monmouth. Craig operated a retail lobster business, “Uncle Bills Lobster”, for 20 years there and has worked at Charles Toyota in Augusta since 2014.Craig will be remembered as a kind and humble man with a quick smile. He always thought of others first.Craig loved “the island”, the ocean, his lake, football, snowmobiling and lobstering/tuna fishing. Craig is survived by his loving wife Sandy; mother Diane; brother Bruce and Heather (Potholm); nephews, CJ, Nathan, and William; stepdaughter Dawn and Scott (Jacques). stepson Lee Gosselin and; six stepgrandchildren, Asia, Faith, Abby, Casey, Zeke and Zane.Craig’s wish was for a celebration of life at Library Hall, Bailey Island. It will be held at 1:00 on Dec 22. Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.brackettfh.com

