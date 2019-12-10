MERCER – Jesse C. Nunnally Jr. died Dec. 5, 2019 at his home in Mercer with his family by his side. He was born on June 19, 1928 in Waukegan, Ill. to Jesse Sr. and Margaret Clark.

At the age of 12 he moved to Pine Village, In. and was raised by his aunt Ruby and uncle Delbert Sewell. He joined the Navy in April 1946 and served 21 years until 1967. He was a Fireman, Teleman and a highspeed manual morse code operator and instructor. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer Radioman. He served aboard 8 ships in the Pacific and Atlantic. He retired to Ma. and worked for Northern Telecom. In 1980 he moved to Mercer, Maine to retire on North Pond.

He is survived by his wife Joan C. (Fair) Nunnally; a son William and wife Rosemary Nunnally of N.H., a son Lawrence Nunnally and a daughter Dianne Nunnally and a stepdaughter Kimberly Fair-Hadley of PA. He leaves a grandson William Nunnally of Texas and a granddaughter Meaghan wife of John Bowles of N. H., a stepgrandson Nicholas Hadley and wife Josephine of Ct., a stepgranddaughter Chelsea Hadley and fiance’ Christopher Pasquerella of Connecticut, a step-granddaughter Emilie Fair-Sears, stepgrandson Andrew Fair and stepgrandson Oliver Fair, all of Pennsylvania; and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by first wife Eileen Reardon; and stepson Gary J. Fair.

We wish to thank the staff of Thayer Internal Medicine, the Veterans Administration, Maine General Hospice and Bridges for all their wonderful help and support. It takes a village.

A graveside ceremony will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery on Civic Center Drive, Augusta, ME, Friday, April 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan.

Friends wishing to make donations in his memory may send it to Maine General Hospice.

