BENTON – Scott H. Blodgett, of Benton passed away unexpectedly at his home in Benton on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Scott was born in Waterville on Nov. 17, 1973, the son of Thayer and Evelyn (Achorn) Blodgett.

He attended Lawrence High School in Fairfield, class of 1992. He was employed at Huhtamaki for 10 years.

Scott loved NASCAR races, snowmobiling, and ice fishing. He will always be loved by his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Hugh and Irene Achorn. Scott will be sadly missed by his parents; his sisters, Jill Johnson of Norridgewock, and Cindy Blodgett of Wakefield, R.I.; his nephews, Christopher Kilbreth, and Owen Blodgett Lizzy, his niece, Brooke Johnson; and his good friend, Dave.

At the family’s request, graveside services will be held in the spring. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

