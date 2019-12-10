HOCKEY

Dillan Fox scored at 6:21 of overtime as the Maine Mariners won their third straight, beating the Adirondack Thunder 3-2 before a crowd of 1,313 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Maine’s last three wins have come against the Thunder, two in OT.

Maine took a 2-0 lead on goals by Ted Hart of Cumberland and. Alex Kile.

Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored for Adirondack toward the end of the second period, and Robbie Payne tied the game with 2:56 left in the third period.

Francois Brassard had 35 saves for Maine; Evan Cormier stopped 34 shots for the Thunder.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Liverpool and Chelsea completed a sweep of Premier League clubs into the knockout stage, a season after England had two of its representatives in the final.

Liverpool, which beat Tottenham in the title match in June to become European champion for a sixth time, toughed out a 2-0 victory at Salzburg to advance as the winner of Group E and stay on course in its defense of the trophy.

Chelsea was one of the teams to qualify from Group H after a 2-1 home victory over Lille under Frank Lampard, a Champions League winner with the London team in 2012 and in his first season as its manager.

Manchester City and Tottenham, the other English clubs competing in the Champions League, advanced last month with a game to spare.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Colorado junior receiver K.D. Nixon will forego his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Nixon becomes the second Buffaloes receiver to leave early for the draft after Laviska Shenault Jr. announced his decision last week.

• New Mexico will pay former football coach Bob Davie an $825,000 buyout over the next 30 months.

School officials said Davie agreed to step down at the end of this season, but the former Notre Dame coach won’t say whether the decision was mutual. Davie had two years left on his contract.

• Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris is staying in the Southeastern Conference Western Division as Auburn’s offensive coordinator.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Penn State became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-5 program in this upset-filled college basketball season, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins in a 76-69 win over No. 4 Maryland at State College, Pennsylvania.

Lamar Stevens added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Myreon Jones scored 14, Izaiah Brockington scored 14 and Myles Dread had 12 for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten), who led for all but 1:54.

Jalen Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (10-1, 1-1), who were trying for their first 11-0 start since 1996.

• Davide Moretti scored 18 points and hit successive 3-pointers that helped Texas Tech knock off undefeated No. 1 Louisville 70-57 at Madison Square Garden.

Louisville became the fourth top-ranked team to lose this season, joining Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke.

The Cardinals (9-1) easily played their worst game of the season, shooting an absymal 34 percent from the floor and leading scorer Jordan Nwora had only 14 points. Coach Chris Mack let loose his frustration in the Jimmy V Classic game in the final 90 seconds and was whistled for a technical.

Moretti hit a pair of free throws to seal the win and Texas Tech fans sitting behind the basket told security to “move the rope, we’re running on the floor!”

There was no court storming at the Garden – but another AP No. 1 bit the dust in an upset. It’s the third time an unranked team has beat an AP No. 1 this season.

Texas Tech (6-3) played without leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey (17.3 points) for the third straight game because of a hamstring injury. The Red Raiders lost four of their top five scorers off the team that took Virginia to overtime before losing in the NCAA championship game last season.

• Devon Dotson had 22 points and nine assists, Udoka Azubuike added 15 points and 17 rebounds, and second-ranked Kansas rolled to a 95-68 victory over visiting Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Ochai Agbaji also had 22 points for the Jayhawks (8-1), who built a 40-12 lead in the first half and cruised the rest of the way to their 26th consecutive home win.

