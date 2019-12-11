AUGUSTA — A man driving down the road saw what he thought was a pile of debris, and it turned out to be $10,000 — which he promptly helped return.
Augusta resident Raynard Grover pulled over in his hometown on Monday and found the bag of thousands of dollars in the road. He called Augusta police to report the find, which turned out to belong to the owner of a local business.
WABI-TV reported that Power Equipment Plus owner Randy Violette had been bringing the cash to the bank. He had set a pile of cash that he planned to deposit from the previous day on the bumper of his car, and forgot it was there when he drove off.
Grover says he felt “anxiety, panic” when he found the money, but he knew he had to try to find its owner.
Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills said “that somebody would come into that much money and turn that into the police department is pretty special.” He said it was especially thoughtful of Grover to make the gesture during the Christmas season.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Judiciary panel debates Trump impeachment, moves toward vote
-
Nation & World
New Zealand makes plan to recover bodies as volcano threatens to erupt again
-
Nation & World
Congress criticizes how Coast Guard investigates harassment
-
Nation & World
Did the Marathon bomber get a fair trial in Boston?
-
Local & State
Fire chief: Woolwich bridge ‘is like our Bermuda Triangle’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.