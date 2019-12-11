The Augusta Nature Club will hold a luncheon meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Capitol Area Technical Center at 40 Pierce Drive in Augusta. Please arrive by 11:30 a.m.
Lunch will be served at noon followed by a brief business meeting. Lunch cost is $7, and RSVP is required to Heide Monro at 622-7395.
This is the club’s annual ticket auction. All others are asked to contact Brenda Pierce at 737-5682 no later then Friday, Dec. 13, to make a reservation as a guest.
