IN ALBION, Wednesday at 2:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quaker Hill Road.

IN ANSON, Wednesday at 6:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Campground Road.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 10:17 a.m., threatening was reported on North Road.

5:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Corson Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported near Oxford and Monroe streets.

8:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:45 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bennett Street.

9:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Winthrop Street.

12:34 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

12:36 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.

1:10 p.m., fraud was reported on Western Avenue.

1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cross Street.

4:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

5:17 p.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of natural gas or propane on East Chestnut Street.

11:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 1:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stevens Road.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 8:15 a.m., a caller from East Benton Road reported a person was missing.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 5:44 p.m., a caller from Whitney Street reported a scam.

IN BURNHAM, Wednesday at 1:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Troy Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 10:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mud Run.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 11:06 a.m., a burglary was reported on Bear Mountain Road.

6:41 p.m., a fire or smoke investigation was reported on Main Street.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 8:57 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Spurwink Drive.

2:43 p.m., theft was reported at Chelsea Elementary School on Togus Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 11:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 3:50 p.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on Beckwith Road.

6:55 p.m., a theft was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN CORINNA, Tuesday at 6:55 p.m., theft was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 4:53 p.m., a scam was reported, no location given.

5:24 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Western Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 6:12 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Poverty Lane.

11:47 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street at the University of Maine.

1:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Abbott Park at UMF.

3:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chucks Lane.

4 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Street at UMF.

11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street at UMF.

10:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Lucy Knowles Lane.

Wednesday at 2:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 7:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on School Street.

11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

Wednesday at 1:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Wicked Whoopies on Commonwealth Avenue.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 3:08 a.m., an assault was reported on Trestle Avenue.

7:41 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Curtis Brook Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 12:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 12:49 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Lemon Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Rice Rips Road.

9:14 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

6:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

9:05 p.m., threatening was reported on South Greenridge Heights.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

Wednesday at 7:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

7:39 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Detroit Street.

IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 9:14 a.m., theft was reported on East Pittston Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 1:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, Dec. 2 at 2:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Main and High streets.

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 2:11 p.m., vandalism was reported on Front Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6:54 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.

7:46 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Road.

Thursday at 3:07 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Lincoln Street.

Friday at 8:18 a.m., harassment was reported on Kimball Street.

2:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 11:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Nutter Lane.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Interstate 95.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 10:29 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

10:54 a.m., a fire was reported on Waterville Road.

4:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

4:30 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 7:04 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Kimball Lane.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 11:57 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Farmington Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 6:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Maple Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:12 a.m., a caller from Western Court reported receiving harassing or obscene phone calls.

9:42 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Main Street and Waterville Commons Drive.

10:30 a.m., a caller from Pleasantdale Avenue reported receiving harassing or obscene phone calls.

12:18 p.m., a drug offense was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

2:11 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Winter Street.

2:33 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Burleigh Street.

2:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Elm Plaza off Main Street.

3:18 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Court.

4:46 p.m., a drug offense was reported on King Court.

8:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Francis Street.

Wednesday at 12:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 3:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

1:12 p.m., a caller from Danielson Street reported sex offenses.

5:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Vigue Street.

9:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Abbott Road.

Wednesday at 12:47 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Taylor Road.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 1:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta-Rockland Road.

6:51 p.m., theft was reported on Ridge Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:06 a.m., Wayne G. Draper, 55, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of gross sexual assault.

9:33 p.m., Scott F. Collins, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 11:58 a.m., Randy J. Henry, 54, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:26 a.m., Amanda M. Plummer, 35, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11:18 a.m., Marvin C. Grover, 58, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

12:12 p.m., Christopher Norman Martin, 36, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation.

3:10 p.m., Kevin G. Bliss, 64, of Oquossoc, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:15 p.m., Ashley A. Wing, 72, of Jay, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and aggravated assault.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:14 a.m., Shaynedavid Wallace Humphrey, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:12 a.m., Chad Michael Bouchard, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

2:48 p.m., Erin Michelle Boulette, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

7:47 p.m., Joseph Allan Arietti, 38, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., Jason A. Erving, 37, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of being the guardian of a habitually truant student following a report of juvenile offenses on Pierce Drive.

1:47 p.m., Ashley M. Jardim, 33, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on State Street.

6:20 p.m., Martin Goodell, 33, of Turner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Western Avenue and Interstate 95.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:11 p.m., Ryan E. Johnson, 18, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Water Street.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, Dec. 2 at 9:02 p.m., Troy Cailler, 27, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license suspended more than 150 days.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 2:44 p.m., Thomas Murphy, 55, of Richmond, was issued a summons on charges of having a suspended vehicle registration and operating after license expired more than 90 days.

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4:33 p.m, Joshua Snowden, 18, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of domestic terrorizing.

