EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Rookie Daniel Jones returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, creating uncertainty about the New York Giants starting quarterback this weekend against the Miami Dolphins.

Jones, who has been the Giants starter since the third week of the season, missed Monday’s game because of a sprained right ankle. He was hurt against the Packers on Dec. 1.

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning started against the Eagles and threw two touchdown passes in a 23-17 overtime loss. The 38-year-old played well in the first half, but the offense was limited to two first downs and 29 yards in the second half in blowing a 17-3 lead.

Coach Pat Shurmur wants to see how Jones does in practice this week before deciding on a starter.

Shurmur added Jones is his No. 1 quarterback, and if he is ready, he will play.

“’I feel good,” Jones said after the jog-through workout. “I am healing quickly. I just have to keep doing what I am told in the training room and try to get back out there as quick as I can.”

Jones said his ankle has improved and he is moving around more. He wore a boot for a week after the injury and took it off for good on Monday.

He said he is preparing to play, but he knows the doctors and Shurmur will have the final say.

Manning, who is in the final year of his contract, plans to be ready.

“Nothing is being decided today and all I can worry about is getting prepared to play, either way, whether I am the starter or not, I have to be prepared. I am just going about my business and getting myself and the team ready to play.”

Manning refused to say whether he would be disappointed not to play one final game at home after a 16-year career with the Giants.

Manning competed 15 of 30 passes for 203 yards, including TD passes of 35 and 55 yards to Darius Slayton. He was sacked twice and did not throw an interception.

“I still feel I can play,” Manning said. “I don’t think that ever crossed through my mind.”

OWNERS MEETINGS: Amid the concern and controversy over coaches challenges and video reviews of pass interference, the NFL plans a hard look at the rules adjustment instituted this season. The change was for the 2019 season only and the 32 team owners would have to ratify it again – on a temporary or permanent basis – for it to be continued. So far, inconsistencies in how the penalties are being called and with decisions made after video reviews have plagued the system.

• Commissioner Roger Goodell said owners discussed the ongoing negotiations for a new labor agreement for about an hour but didn’t have much else to report. The collective bargaining agreement expires in March 2021.

JETS: New York will be without running back Bilal Powell, tight end Ryan Griffin, cornerback Brian Poole and offensive linemen Chuma Edoga against Baltimore because of injuries.

Star safety Jamal Adams is doubtful and also unlikely to play because of a sprained ankle.

PANTHERS: Quarterback Cam Newton had surgery on his injured foot and is resting in his hometown of Atlanta.

Interim coach Perry Fewell said Wednesday that the surgery went well, but added there is no timetable for Newton’s return to the football field.

The league’s MVP in 2015, Newton played only two games this season after injuring his foot in a preseason game at New England. He was placed on injured reserve and hasn’t played since. Newton has lost his last eight starts overall and his future in Carolina remains uncertain.

The Panthers can save $19 million under next year’s NFL salary cap by trading or releasing him.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »