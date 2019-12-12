IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:36 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Water Street.

8:59 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Mill Street.

10:20 a.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:10 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pierce Drive.

12:06 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

12:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

1:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

1:52 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Pearl Street.

2:16 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.

2:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Denali Way.

2:58 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

4:41 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported odor or leak of propane or natural gas on Stephen King Drive.

4:54 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.

5:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.

5:15 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

5:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

9 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

Thursday at 2:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

4:37 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Stone Street.

IN BENTON, Wednesday at 5:22 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Unity Road.

5:35 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Gogan Road.

Thursday at 6:19 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on River Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 1:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hubbard Road.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 6:32 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Togus and Hallowell roads.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 10:22 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on China Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 6:04 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORINNA, Wednesday at 10:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 9:53 a.m., trespassing was reported on Alder Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3:25 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Main Street.

3:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Street.

5:43 p.m., assault was reported on Newhall Street.

6 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 2:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

12:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Franklin Avenue.

6:23 p.m., threatening was reported on South Street at the University of Maine.

10:15 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street at the University of Maine.

Thursday, 12:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgehill Lane.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:58 a.m., a well-being check was requested at the Iron Mine Trailer Park.

7:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on School Street.

11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

Thursday at 1:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Wicked Whoopies.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 3:08 a.m., assault was reported on Trestle Avenue.

7:41 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Curtis Brook Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:53 a.m., harassment was reported on South Greenridge Heights.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 8:43 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 9:54 a.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.

11:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

Thursday, 9:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN PITTSTON, Wednesday at 2:54 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Nelson Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 4:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kinderhook Street.

6 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Route 27.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:38 a.m., harassment was reported on South Factory Street.

3:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:20 p.m., assault was reported on Milburn Street.

Thursday, 9:04 a.m., mischief was reported on French Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:17 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

7:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

8:08 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Marston Road.

8:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Autumn Street.

Thursday, 2:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 9:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Joe Avenue.

3:28 p.m., assault was reported on Cushman Road.

4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

9:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

6:54 p.m., fraud was reported on High Street.

ARRESTS

IN ALBION, Wednesday at 3:50 p.m., Joseph Wayne Reynolds, 42, of Albion, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence aggravated assault against a pregnant person following the report of a domestic dispute on Knights Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:27 p.m., Eric W. Eaton, 22, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of assault.

7:50 p.m., Matthew T. Ross, 20, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

10:15 p.m., Justin Scott Ridley, 36, of Dixfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with one prior.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., Lance Vashon, 41, of Benton, was arrested on two charges of felony theft and two charges of violating conditions of release.

10:54 p.m., Alexander Rizza, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, 12:11 a.m., Nicole G. Worster, 27, of Corinna, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:09 a.m., Leeann Marie Shartzer, 49, of Somerville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle that was unregistered for more than 150 days following a stop on Western Avenue.

1:30 p.m., Adam N. Beaudreau, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of displaying a fictitious inspection sticker and failure to produce evidence of insurance following a motor vehicle stop on Monroe Street.

3:15 p.m., Eli B. Hubbard, 44, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

5:49 p.m., Marilyn E. Storman, 58, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of theft of property valued under $500 and criminal trespassing following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 7:12 pm., a 14-year-old Chelsea male was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following a request for citizen assistance on Leo Martin Drive.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:11 p.m., Ryan E. Johnson, 18, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Walnut and Water streets.

