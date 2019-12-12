IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:36 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Water Street.
8:59 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Mill Street.
10:20 a.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:10 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pierce Drive.
12:06 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
12:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.
1:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
1:52 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Pearl Street.
2:16 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.
2:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Denali Way.
2:58 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Northern Avenue.
3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
4:41 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported odor or leak of propane or natural gas on Stephen King Drive.
4:54 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.
5:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.
5:15 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.
5:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.
6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.
9 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.
10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
10:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
Thursday at 2:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.
4:37 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Stone Street.
IN BENTON, Wednesday at 5:22 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Unity Road.
5:35 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Gogan Road.
Thursday at 6:19 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on River Road.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 1:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hubbard Road.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 6:32 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Togus and Hallowell roads.
IN CHINA, Wednesday at 10:22 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on China Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 6:04 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN CORINNA, Wednesday at 10:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Shadagee Road.
IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 9:53 a.m., trespassing was reported on Alder Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3:25 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Main Street.
3:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Street.
5:43 p.m., assault was reported on Newhall Street.
6 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 2:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
12:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Franklin Avenue.
6:23 p.m., threatening was reported on South Street at the University of Maine.
10:15 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street at the University of Maine.
Thursday, 12:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgehill Lane.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:58 a.m., a well-being check was requested at the Iron Mine Trailer Park.
7:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on School Street.
11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.
Thursday at 1:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Wicked Whoopies.
IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 3:08 a.m., assault was reported on Trestle Avenue.
7:41 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Curtis Brook Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:53 a.m., harassment was reported on South Greenridge Heights.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 8:43 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 9:54 a.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.
11:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
Thursday, 9:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN PITTSTON, Wednesday at 2:54 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Nelson Road.
IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 4:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kinderhook Street.
6 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Route 27.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:38 a.m., harassment was reported on South Factory Street.
3:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
5:20 p.m., assault was reported on Milburn Street.
Thursday, 9:04 a.m., mischief was reported on French Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:17 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
11:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
7:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
8:08 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Marston Road.
8:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Autumn Street.
Thursday, 2:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 9:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Joe Avenue.
3:28 p.m., assault was reported on Cushman Road.
4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.
9:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.
6:54 p.m., fraud was reported on High Street.
ARRESTS
IN ALBION, Wednesday at 3:50 p.m., Joseph Wayne Reynolds, 42, of Albion, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence aggravated assault against a pregnant person following the report of a domestic dispute on Knights Road.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:27 p.m., Eric W. Eaton, 22, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of assault.
7:50 p.m., Matthew T. Ross, 20, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
10:15 p.m., Justin Scott Ridley, 36, of Dixfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with one prior.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., Lance Vashon, 41, of Benton, was arrested on two charges of felony theft and two charges of violating conditions of release.
10:54 p.m., Alexander Rizza, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
Thursday, 12:11 a.m., Nicole G. Worster, 27, of Corinna, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:09 a.m., Leeann Marie Shartzer, 49, of Somerville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle that was unregistered for more than 150 days following a stop on Western Avenue.
1:30 p.m., Adam N. Beaudreau, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of displaying a fictitious inspection sticker and failure to produce evidence of insurance following a motor vehicle stop on Monroe Street.
3:15 p.m., Eli B. Hubbard, 44, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
5:49 p.m., Marilyn E. Storman, 58, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of theft of property valued under $500 and criminal trespassing following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 7:12 pm., a 14-year-old Chelsea male was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following a request for citizen assistance on Leo Martin Drive.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:11 p.m., Ryan E. Johnson, 18, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Walnut and Water streets.
