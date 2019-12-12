BUXTON — Christmas toys donated to a Maine church where a meth lab was discovered in the playroom have been contaminated and cannot be given out to children in need, the church’s pastor said.
Buxton community members donated two large boxes of toys, but for safety sake, the Buxton United Methodist Church will not be donating those items, Pastor Lynn Briggs said.
Police arrested Matthew Anderson, 33, on Monday after receiving a complaint from a church member and discovering items in the playroom consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Briggs has planned to replace the items and said any gifts residents would like to donate would be gladly accepted.
The church has hired a company to clean up the vicinity and will conduct a chemical test Friday to check for contamination.
Anderson is being held at the York County Jail in Alfred on $50,000 bail.
