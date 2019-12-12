JACKMAN — Parker Desjardins scored 35 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had eight steals to lead the Forest Hills boys basketball team to a 90-30 victory over Pine Tree Academy on Thursday.

Hunter Cuddy scored 14 points and had 19 rebounds, while Joey Poulin and Mason Desjardins each added 11 points for the Tigers (3-0).

Riquerme Morales led Pine Tree Academy (1-2) with 12 points.

WINTHROP 66, MADISON 41: Cam Hachey scored 17 points to lead the Ramblers to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Bulldogs in Madison.

Noah Grube scored 14 points, while Ryan Baird added 13 points for Winthrop (2-0).

Caden Franzose scored 15 points for Madison (0-3), while Cameron Cobb scored 14 points.

OAK HILL 80, MT. ABRAM 61: Gavin Rawstron scored 17 points to lead the Raiders to an MVC win over the Roadrunners in Wales.

Liam Rodrigue and Caden Thompson each scored 11 points, while Justin Aldridge added 10 points for Oak Hill (1-1).

Thomas Deckard-Madore scored 21 points for Mt. Abram (2-1), while Hunter Warren scored 14 points.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 68, TELSTAR 31: Gabe Martin scored 23 points to lead the Mustangs to a win over the Rebels in Bethel.

Brock Bates and Hayden Fletcher each added 16 points for Monmouth (1-0).

Logan Sumner led Telstar (0-2) with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 64, KENTS HILL 29: Charlotte Harper Cunningham scored 11 points for the Huskies in a loss to the Panthers in Kents Hill.

Rose Jenkins scored seven points, while Jarni Hewins added six points for Kents Hill (2-1).

Angel Huntsman led NYA (2-0) with 13 points.

MARANACOOK 45, LAKE REGION 29: Gabrielle Green scored 14 points to lead the Black Bears to a victory over the Lakers in Readfield on Wednesday.

Grace Dwyer added nine points for Maranacook (1-1).

Elizabeth Smith and Shelby Sheldrick each scored eight points for Lake Region (0-2).

