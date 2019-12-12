Michael A. Pirruccello

BENTON – Michael A. Pirruccello, 66, passed away on Dec. 8, 2019. He was born in Omaha, Neb. on June 10, 1953, the son of Salvatore “Sam” Pirruccello and Robin (Brydone-Jack) Pirruccello.

Mike was a self-employed master electrician, musician, and sound engineer for many years. A passionate songwriter, horticulturist, skeptic, youthful adventurer, and storyteller extraordinaire.

He was predeceased by his father in 2015 and his ex-wife, Jackie Pirruccello.

Surviving is his beloved wife, Fawn Pirruccello; his mother, Robin Pirruccello; four daughters, Leslie Richmond, Jessica Sloan, Bobbie Pirruccello and Billie Pirruccello; one stepson, Jeremy LaPointe, two stepdaughters, Crystal LaPointe, and Ahlea Ware; three brothers, Samuel Pirruccello, Joseph Pirruccello and Matthew Pirruccello; several grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no public visiting hours. A private memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

