GARDINER – Sandra K. Messer, 63, of Gardiner, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

She was born on May 28, 1956 in Houston. The daughter of Pat and Beverly (Beeman) Schooley.

Sandra loved her family, friends, the ocean, music, gardening, her kittens, hens and life. We are all blessed by her love. We love you Sandra.

She is predeceased by her parents, Beverly and Pat Schooley; daughter Vanessa; and sister, Geraldine Ann Golden.

Sandra is survived by her partner, Britt Ely of Gardiner; her children, Sammy Lee Mince and wife Jennifer, Shelby Marie German and husband Richard, Joshua Shirey and partner Ashley; sister, Judy Schooley, three brothers, Michael Ross, Pat, and Chuck Dean Schooley; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, December 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A celebration of Sandra’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

