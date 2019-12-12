AUGUSTA – William Maxfield Forbes III of Augusta passed away on Dec. 9, 2019 after a brief illness. Bill was born in Augusta on August 22, 1943 in Boothbay Harbor, the son of William and Elinor (Spurr) Forbes.

Bill graduated from Cony High School in 1962, and was a retired City of Augusta Police Officer. He also worked for MMTA and Hartt Transportation.

Bill was an avid fly fisherman, woodworker, a one of a kind craftsman, and spent a lot of time volunteering at the Windsor Historical Society. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and enjoyed passing on his knowledge of history, and creativeness to others. He was loved and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda (Robbins) Forbes; his children, Robin Forbes of Augusta, William Forbes IV and wife Barbara of Knoxville Tenn., Rebecca (Forbes) Foster and husband James of Augusta, and Andrew Forbes and his wife Elizabeth (Genthner) Forbes of Cumberland; his grandchildren, Meghan Forbes of Knoxville,Tenn., Lauren (Forbes) Stuteville and husband Trent of Smyrna, Tenn., William Forbes V of Knoxville, Tenn., Thomas and Katherine Foster of Augusta, Alexander, Eleanor, and Madeline Forbes of Cumberland; his sister, Claire Forbes of Waldoboro; his “extra” son, Karl Fickett; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at the Windsor Fairgrounds on Dec. 14, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Windsor Historical Society, Windsor, Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous