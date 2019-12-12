SAN DIEGO — Former American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and the New York Mets have agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract.

A source confirming the deal spoke with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

Porcello, who turns 31 later this month, pitched for the Boston Red Sox the past five seasons. His best year for the Red Sox was 2016, when he went 22-4 and won the AL Cy Young. He also was a member of Boston’s 2018 World Series championship team.

The right-hander compiled a 73-55 record for Boston, with a 4.43 ERA. Last season he had a career-worst 5.52 ERA while going 14-12 for the Red Sox. In all, Porcello is 149-118 in an 11-year major league career that started with Detroit.

Porcello is a native of New Jersey and was selected in the first round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Tigers. The Red Sox obtained him in trade with Detroit in December 2014 and later signed him to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension that ran through the 2019 season. He earned just over $21 million in his final season with Boston.

In New York, Porcello joins a rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz. The Mets also have a pending one-year contract with right-hander Michael Wacha.

