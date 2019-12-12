Three Maine musicians, including Messalonskee High School senior Lydia Bradfield, of Sidney, are enjoying chart success after the recent release of an original song, “Hero in You.” Co-written by Maine Celtic singer Kristyn Murphy, of Pittsfield, and composer and accordionist Marianna Filippi, of Thomaston, the recently released single benefits the UK-based Riding Star’s charity project Rangers Riding Ranch and features a special guest appearance by the popular Canadian classical-crossover quartet Vivace.

The song entered the top 30 world music charts, coming in at number 26 the day of release. Murphy, Filippi and Bradfield are inviting people to download the song from iTunes or Amazon to assist in raising funds for the charity, according to a news release from Kristyn Brownell of Touring Celtic.

Bradfield was notified last year that she had been selected to be a part of the “Hero in You” international charity project after submitting an audition video. She is a featured singer on the track along with Murphy. “Being a part of this project has been one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” said Bradfield, according to the release. “Working with Kristyn and Marianna has opened my eyes to the dedication and complexities involved when creating music. They have taught me some real-world practicalities and I appreciate this experience beyond words.”

Murphy became connected with the Riding Stars charity two years ago while on a tour of the UK. Started in 2017 by Dean Brockway and Polly Lambden, both of the UK, the charity has a mission to teach lifelong transferable skills to people with special needs and disabilities through contact with horses. Murphy has a long history of support nonprofits through music projects, including producing the Heartbeat of Homefundraiser album for Volunteer Maine, which was released this past October and also featured works of Filippi. Murphy has been collaborating with Filippi on music projects since 2016. A graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, Filippi has scored for theatre and film and her music has been performed worldwide, including at the Welsh Millennium Centre in Cardiff, and at HighScore Festival in Italy.

“We spent a couple of year working on this song,” said Filippi, according to the release. “It took a few tries to get the composition and lyrics right. It’s all about believing in yourself and persevering over the darkness, and finding the light within. And also, it’s about people talking to people who need it most; those who need to hear that they are doing a good job and they are doing well and have a chance at an amazing life.I am very pleased with how it turned out.” Filippi goes on to share her excitement about the upcoming premiere of the single in the UK on national radio.

“The song is an anthem,” said Murphy, who penned the lyrics. “It is meant both as encouragement and a call to action. Everybody has something to offer this world, everybody is a piece of the greater universe. I think it is important to help each other and lift each other up and encourage each other to find that inner strength and inner hero.”

For more information, about this project, email [email protected].

