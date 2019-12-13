IN ALBION, Thursday at 12:36 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pond Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:54 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Western Avenue.
11:46 a.m., fraud was reported on Hope Way.
12:32 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Stover’s Way.
12:59 p.m., a homeless check was requested on Union Street.
1:39 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Western Avenue.
2:42 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Buena Vista Drive.
5:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
5:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
6:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
10:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
10:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
11:30 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Court Street.
Friday at 12:27 a.m., a natural gas leak or odor was reported on Laurel Street.
12:53 p.m., a well-being check was requested at Northern Avenue and Monroe Street.
2:36 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Capitol Street.
2:58 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Civic Center Drive.
IN BENTON, Thursday at 4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 100.
IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 10:51 a.m., assault was reported on Spurwink Drive.
IN CHINA, Thursday at 1:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Old Waterville Road.
11:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Lakeview Drive.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgehill Lane.
12:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Wilton Road and Walmart Drive.
6:17 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
9:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:01 a.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Elm Street.
12:37 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made at Elm and Central streets.
3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
7:45 p.m., a fight was reported on Water Street.
Friday at 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
3:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 6:29 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Main Street.
IN PHILLIPS, Thursday at 12:07 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Toothaker Pond Road.
IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 12:25 p.m., theft was reported on Birmingham Road.
5:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 8:14 a.m., harassment was reported on Cross Hill Road.
10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
9:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chaplin Street.
1:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Johnson Heights.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 1:07 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Ridge Road.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 9:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:11 p.m., Troy Hallett, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (cocaine base) and criminal forfeiture of property, following a traffic stop.
3:11 p.m., Denise M. Grant, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, following a traffic stop.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 5:16 p.m., Zachary B. Lear, 21, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
5:19 p.m., Stephen P. Cummings, 50, of Northport, was arrested on a warrant.
5:22 p.m., Takota Lenfest, 21, of Swanville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.
5:30 p.m., Khanh Quoc Le, 51, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:11 p.m., Bobbi Lynn Bishop, 52, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates.
7:06 p.m., a 36-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 after a report of shoplifting on Western Avenue.
7:06 p.m., a 41-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500, after a report of shoplifting on Western Avenue.
9:25 p.m., a 24-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500, after a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
Friday at 2:17 a.m., Haider Mahmood, 25, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days and operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop at State and Union streets.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:21 p.m., Dylan Keene, 20, of Limerick, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Water Street.
9:33 p.m., Tyler Fyfe, 22, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license.
