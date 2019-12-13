IN ALBION, Thursday at 12:36 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pond Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:54 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Western Avenue.

11:46 a.m., fraud was reported on Hope Way.

12:32 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Stover’s Way.

12:59 p.m., a homeless check was requested on Union Street.

1:39 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Western Avenue.

2:42 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Buena Vista Drive.

5:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

6:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

10:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

11:30 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Court Street.

Friday at 12:27 a.m., a natural gas leak or odor was reported on Laurel Street.

12:53 p.m., a well-being check was requested at Northern Avenue and Monroe Street.

2:36 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Capitol Street.

2:58 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Civic Center Drive.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 100.

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 10:51 a.m., assault was reported on Spurwink Drive.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 1:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Old Waterville Road.

11:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgehill Lane.

12:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Wilton Road and Walmart Drive.

6:17 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

9:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:01 a.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Elm Street.

12:37 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made at Elm and Central streets.

3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

7:45 p.m., a fight was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

3:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 6:29 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Main Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Thursday at 12:07 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Toothaker Pond Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 12:25 p.m., theft was reported on Birmingham Road.

5:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 8:14 a.m., harassment was reported on Cross Hill Road.

10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

9:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chaplin Street.

1:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Johnson Heights.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 1:07 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Ridge Road.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 9:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:11 p.m., Troy Hallett, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (cocaine base) and criminal forfeiture of property, following a traffic stop.

3:11 p.m., Denise M. Grant, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, following a traffic stop.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 5:16 p.m., Zachary B. Lear, 21, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

5:19 p.m., Stephen P. Cummings, 50, of Northport, was arrested on a warrant.

5:22 p.m., Takota Lenfest, 21, of Swanville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.

5:30 p.m., Khanh Quoc Le, 51, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:11 p.m., Bobbi Lynn Bishop, 52, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates.

7:06 p.m., a 36-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 after a report of shoplifting on Western Avenue.

7:06 p.m., a 41-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500, after a report of shoplifting on Western Avenue.

9:25 p.m., a 24-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500, after a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

Friday at 2:17 a.m., Haider Mahmood, 25, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days and operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop at State and Union streets.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:21 p.m., Dylan Keene, 20, of Limerick, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Water Street.

9:33 p.m., Tyler Fyfe, 22, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license.

